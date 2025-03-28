How to get Crane Control Keycard in Atomfall

The Crane Control Keycard in Atomfall helps you clear a path to Skethermoor Prison, but finding it can be tricky. Once activated with this keycard, the crane opens an entrance that proves helpful in freeing Dr Garrow. Without it, releasing her from her prison cell prompts the Protocol army to attack you, making it difficult to navigate. However, with the path open, you can easily free Dr Garrow and use this entrance to reach the Interchange directly, avoiding the army.

This guide explains where to find the Crane Control Keycard and how to activate the crane in Atomfall.

How to acquire the Crane Control Keycard in Atomfall

The Crane Control Keycard can be found inside the Interchange area. To obtain it, first, head inside the area and activate the Interchange Bootstrap. To do this, enter the Interchange via the Slatten Dale entrance and proceed to the Central Processor room. Inside, you’ll find an Atomic Battery beside a dead person in a hazmat suit. Collect and insert it into the terminal to power up the Interchange Bootstrap.

Atomic Battery in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Where to find Atomic Batteries in Atomfall

You need at least two Atomic Batteries. Here are some ways to obtain them:

Defeat Robots – All robots carry Atomic Batteries, but they are tough enemies.

– All robots carry Atomic Batteries, but they are tough enemies. Trade with Molly (Slatten Dale) – Exchange for a battery or kill her.

– Exchange for a battery or kill her. Solve St. Katherine’s Church Murder Mystery – Receive a chest key leading to a battery. Alternatively, kill the Vicar for the key.

– Receive a chest key leading to a battery. Alternatively, kill the Vicar for the key. Find a Broken Robot (Skethermoor) – Located near Nora’s Camp ( 41.2 E, 78.2 N ).

– Located near Nora’s Camp ( ). Trade with Nora (Skethermoor) – Exchange for an Atomic Battery or kill her.

– Exchange for an Atomic Battery or kill her. Greenhouse Landmark (Vehicle Storage Bunker) – Find the Storage Room Keycard on a bunk bed and use it to unlock a battery storage room.

Locate the Crane Control Keycard

Location of the keycard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

After collecting two Atomic Batteries, enter the Interchange via the Skethermoor entrance and head to the Bravo Data Center. Use a battery in the terminal to power up the data center. Then, go down the ladder, where you’ll find a door. Open it, exit, and turn left toward the Maintenance room. Search the dead body inside to obtain the Crane Control Keycard.

Reach the Crane Controls room

Location of the Crane Controls room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Next, head to the Delta Data Center. If you're early in the game, access it via the Slatten Dale entrance. Inside, insert a battery into the terminal to restore power. Climb the stairs to a closed door on your left and open it. You will find the Crane Controls room directly ahead.

How to acquire a Signal Redirector

To activate the crane, you need a Signal Redirector, which can be found in only two locations:

Windfall Crate

Skethermoor Prison

The easiest way to acquire it is by cooperating with Captain Sims. After he tasks you with retrieving information from Dr Garrow, head to Skethermoor Prison and collect the Signal Redirector from the Security Room on the same level as Dr Garrow.

Power up the crane system

Redirect the power via these electric consoles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Once you have the Signal Redirector, channel three power consoles to redirect power to the crane system. This will activate the terminal, allowing you to pull the lever, which powers up the crane. The crane will then automatically remove the crate blocking the path to Skethermoor Prison, leading directly to Dr. Garrow’s location.

That covers everything there is to know regarding the Crane Control Keycard in Atomfall.

