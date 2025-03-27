Where to get all Atomic Batteries in Atomfall

Atomic Batteries in Atomfall are sources of energy that can power some of the most energy-consuming machines and facilities. Collecting these batteries, therefore, is vital to making your way through the game. Generally, you can get these from trader inventories by destroying B.A.R.D Robots or acquiring them via other means.

This article will go over the places that can provide Atomic Batteries in Atomfall.

Atomic Batteries in Atomfall: Where to find them

Atomfall battery locations discussed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Overall, players only need about five batteries to unlock the path to the game's end. Therefore, knowing the locations of five of these batteries or more will be extremely useful as you go through the challenging storyline of Atomfall. Here are some locations you can go to.

Slatten Dale

Trade with Molly Jowett for an Atomic Battery (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

You can barter for a battery with Molly Jowett, who can be found by the Trader Camp in Slatten Dalte. Her location may be difficult to find; however, you can spot her on the East side of the Wyndham Village entrance from Slatten Dale. Her coordinates in the game are 26.4E, 79.1N.

You can approach her and barter for an Atomic Battery. Molly Jowett will also tell you that she sold another one to the Vicar.

Wyndham Village

Battery in the Wyndham church location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

You can find two Atomic Batteries in Wyndham Village. Firstly, one is located in the Vicar's chest upstairs at St. Katherine's Church on the second level of the building. To acquire this one, you can either eliminate Vicar McHenry and take his keys to the chest or help him eliminate Morris. Doing the latter will prompt the Vicar to reward you with a battery instead.

Secondly, you can come back to Wyndham Village after finishing Alf Buckshaw's messages Lead. Once you get back, you may discover that the villagers have managed to take down a B.A.R.D Robot outside the Little Tea Room. Loot the robot to acquire another one, and now you have two more Atomic Batteries in Atomfall.

Casterfell Woods

To find three more Atomic Batteries in Atomfall, go to Casterfell Woods. First, go to the Castle Ruins beneath the Druid Castle. Here, the High Priestess of the Druids can be found holding a battery in her hands over a pit of other technological equipment. Kill her and acquire the battery.

The second one can be found in the electrified substation at Casterfell Dam. The battery is located inside the fence-protected area. Turn off the power and deactivate the electric fence to gain access. Explore the area to find the battery next to a skeleton inside.

Finally, you can find the trader Billy Gorse at the coordinates 21.5E, 89.6N. This is Southeast of the Casterfell Dam and South of the old mine close to where you may discover Mother Jago. Trade with Billy to acquire your third Atomic Battery from Casterfell Woods.

Skethermoor

Skethermoore battery (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

To find another three Atomic Batteries in Atomfall, visit Skethermoor. Firstly, you must find Nora Thorndike in her barn at 41.2E, 78.3N. You can trade with her to get your battery.

The pond behind Nora's house happens to have a sparkling B.A.R.D Robot in it. You can extract another battery from it; however, be wary of the leeches, which will try to harm you as you do it.

Finally, you can find another one in the Protocol Vehicle Storage bunker in the East of Skethermoor. Make sure you are trusted by Protocol, or the soldiers may take you down immediately. You can find one of your Atomic Batteries in Atomfall here in a B.A.R.D crate.

