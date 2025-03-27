How barter system works in Atomfall

Atomfall features a barter system instead of traditional currency, which is befitting of its action-survival setting where you are trapped in a quarantine zone. Simply put, the game relies on trading goods rather than a typical monetary system. Many players may be unfamiliar with this mechanic and could wonder how or where they will first encounter it.

This guide details the barter system and explains how to use it effectively in Atomfall.

The barter system in Atomfall explored

As mentioned, the barter system is an age-old method of trade that predates monetary systems. People exchanged goods of mutual value to complete transactions. Atomfall adopts this system to enhance realism, as the game is set in an alternate reality five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster.

In this world, a quarantine zone has deemed currency useless, driving people to rely on barter due to limited resources.

The barter menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

This makes the barter system a crucial in-game mechanic. The best way to acquire essential items is by trading with merchants scattered across different regions.

How to use the barter system

The barter system functions through direct item exchanges between you and a trader. When you initiate a trade, an on-screen barter menu appears with the following:

Left side: Displays your inventory.

Displays your inventory. Right side: Shows the trader’s available items.

Shows the trader’s available items. Centre: A balance scale that measures trade value.

Adding items from your inventory tilts the scale downward on your side. To balance it, you must select items of similar value from the trader’s inventory. Some trades may require multiple items to match the value of a single high-worth item.

If the balance scale is even, the trade can proceed.

If you overpay (offering more valuable items than you receive), the trade is still allowed.

However, if the trader’s items exceed the value of your offer, the trade cannot be completed.

Additionally, different traders value certain items more, allowing you to negotiate better deals when using those goods.

Where do you first encounter the barter system in Atomfall?

You first encounter the barter system shortly after exiting the bunker in the Slatten Dale region. To locate the Slatten Dale Interchange entrance, you must speak with Nat, who will direct you to Molly, a trader found at map coordinates 26.4 E, 79.1 N. Visiting her will provide the location of the interchange entrance and introduce you to the barter system.

That covers all there is to know about the barter system in Atomfall.

