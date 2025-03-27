All Trader locations in Atomfall

Trader locations in Atomfall are quite important for players to take note of because inventory management can become a chore at times, and always running out of important items can be bothersome. With the help of specific traders found in their unique locations, players can exchange supplies and utilize them in the nuclear aftermath of the Windscale disaster. Since Atomfall has no currency, these traders will barter products with one another. You can equip yourself for a risky adventure or replenish your supplies after you run out in the middle of your investigation.

In this article, we shall take a look at all the trader locations in Atomfall, their names, the biomes they are found in, and more.

Taking a look at all the Trader locations in Atomfall

Traders are key NPCs in Rebellion's latest survival shooter game, who allow the protagonist to barter and obtain several resources and supplies that are running scarce in the nuclear aftermath of the Windscale disaster.

Bartering with a trader in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

There are eight traders in Atomfall, scattered across four different biomes, two in each region. The map in Atomfall allows players to obtain coordinates for locations and NPCs. However, there are some exceptions for subterranean regions, which we will see below with one particular trader location in Atomfall.

Trader Biome Coordinates Molly Jowett Slatten Dale 26.4E, 79N Reg Stansfield Slatten Dale (caves) 30E, 74.5N Iris Baxter Wyndham Village 33.4E, 80.3N Morris Wick Wyndham Village 33.4E, 79.8N Billy Gorse Casterfell Woods 21.5E, 89.6N Mother Jago Casterfell Woods 27.1E, 92.2N Nora Thorndike Skethermoor 41.2E, 78.4N Cpl. “Bootsy” Hughes Skethermoor 36.4E, 76N

An important thing to take note of is that the coordinates mentioned above denote the trader locations in Atomfall, except for one. Reg Stansfield's coordinates here point to the cave in Slatten Dale, inside which this trader can be found. Since underground maps don't employ coordinates, you may locate Reg Stansfield's camp by just following the tracks inside this cave.

Additionally, Iris Baxter is the only trader who sells Bread, Cornish pastries, and so on. These items can make an achievement easy, but other than that, this is one of the least useful trader locations in Atomfall. While the Slatten Dale and Skethermoor traders in Atomfall offer ammunition and weapons, the Casterfell Woods traders offer herbs, antidotes, spores, and more.

