Atomfall walkthrough: How to complete Grendel's Head side quest

Atomfall features various interactable characters who provide clues, and among them, Grendel's Head is a side quest that triggers after speaking with Alf Buckshaw. While not part of the main mission, it offers crucial information that may help you progress the narrative. Although this mission doesn’t provide a significant reward, it reveals the location of a key character who can assist in progressing through the main mission.

Atomfall takes a unique approach, requiring players to investigate and uncover clues that shape its narrative and guide them toward completion.

Grendel's Head side quest walkthrough in Atomfall

Start by finding Alf Buckshaw

Alf's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

To begin, meet Alf Buckshaw, a vendor in Atomfall. His shop, Grendel’s Head, is in Wyndham Village at coordinates 34.2 E, 79.3 N, near the Wyndham Interchange entrance. Head inside and interact with him to receive the quest. Alf will ask you to collect messages from two people in the Skethermoor region: Nora and Eric.

Collect the message from Nora

Nora's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Nora is in the Skethermoor region at 41.8 E, 77.5 N, inside a barn. Most of the area is blocked, so circle around the area to find the entrance. Be cautious of traps. Once inside, interact with the door leading to Nora’s Barn. Speak with her, select the appropriate dialogue, and she will hand over a letter for Alf Buckshaw.

Collect the message from Eric

Eric's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

After obtaining Nora’s message, your next stop is Eric’s location at the Greenhouses landmark (coordinates 43.3 E, 75.0 N). Inside one of the greenhouses, you’ll find a corpse, so head near the body and search it to retrieve the message. Be mindful of traps at the entrance.

Deliver the messages to Alf

Return to Grendel's Head, where Alf Buckshaw is present, and hand over both messages. As a reward, he will give you two Molotov Cocktails.

How this quest helps in main mission progression

This quest introduces Nora Thorndike, a trader who provides important information about the Interchange entrance in Skethermoor, which is a piece of important information for progressing the main mission.

That covers everything there is to know about the Grendel's Head side quest in Atomfall.

