Atomfall walkthrough: How to complete Infiltrators side quest

The Infiltrators is a side quest in Atomfall that involves finding Soviet agents hiding in the quarantine zone. While the quest doesn't reveal much information, it hints at a possible escape from the region. Along the way, you can collect useful loot, which will especially be beneficial for early-game players. Upon completing the mission, you will also receive a reward.

This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough on how to complete the Infiltrators side quest in Atomfall.

Infiltrators side quest walkthrough in Atomfall

In Atomfall, you will not receive pre-defined objectives; instead, you must investigate and find clues to initiate certain missions. This side quest can be triggered early in the game. Here is how you can do it:

Step 1: Head to the helicopter crash site

From here, head right to get to the helicopter crash site in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

At the start of the game, after coming out of the Derelict Bunker and entering Slatten Dale, head right toward map coordinates 27.9 E, 71.3 N. Here, you’ll find a crash site with a destroyed helicopter. Enter the helicopter and search the dead soldier, Private Dagonet, to obtain a coded note and Agravaine’s Lockbox Key. This will start the Infiltrators mission.

Step 2: Head to the Railyard location

Railyard location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Next, travel to the Railyard in Slatten Dale (28.7 E, 77.5 N). There, you’ll come across a building with no visible entrance. Look for a slight shutter opening at the front, and crawl underneath it to enter. Inside, on a table, you’ll find a note and Agravaine’s Lockbox, which contains:

Sticky Bomb Recipe

MK. VI Revolver (Rusty)

Ammunition

Step 3: Head to the Casterfell Woods cellar entrance

Head to this cellar entrance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Following the notes, head to Casterfell Woods (26.9 E, 90.6 N). Locate a house and go to its backside, where you’ll find a cellar entrance. Inside, you’ll find some notes.

Immediately on your right, there’s a narrow space you can squeeze through — inside, you’ll find two notes detailing the presence of another agent.

In the last chamber, another note reveals a critical clue about a fellow agent’s location.

Step 4: Interact with Ilya Kozlov

Head inside the Brinsop Manor Cellar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Now, proceed to the Skethermoor region, specifically Brinsop Manor (map coordinates: 39.4 E, 77.5 N). Enter the ruined house and head to the back to find another cellar entrance. Inside, you’ll meet Ilya Kozlov, the last surviving Soviet agent.

Step 5: Help Ilya Kozlov

Kozlov possesses a miniature high-powered radio but needs components to repair it. He will ask for:

10 bits of scrap metal

4 tubes of glue

These are common loot items, so you may already have them. If not, search nearby areas, then return and hand over the materials.

Kozlov will explain that if the radio is repaired, they might find a way to escape the quarantine zone. If you press further, he will reveal why the Soviet agents were present there in the first place.

Since the radio takes time to fix, Kozlov will ask you to return later. Before you leave, he rewards you with:

A grenade

Pistol ammunition

Rewards received for handing him the required materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Step 7: Return to Brinsop Manor cellar

When you return after some time, Kozlov will be gone. However, he leaves behind a note stating that the radio failed to penetrate the interference field, so he has gone to find another way out.

Once this is done, the mission is complete.

That covers everything there is to know about the Infiltrators side quest in Atomfall.

