Attack Strategies to win the Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans

Wizard of Awes is an in-game troop challenge in Clash of Clans. To complete this challenge, players must deploy a specific number of Wizards in their army composition and win online multiplayer matches to earn more resources, experience, potions, and magic items. The goal of this challenge is to win ten multiplayer matches, and players need to complete it by July 15 in order to earn a Research Potion and 400 experience.

To win multiplayer battles, players must use the most powerful Wizard attack strategies. A good attack strategy can help players complete the challenge as well as get three stars to add to the star bonus of the game. This article will explore three of the most effective attack strategies for the Clash of Clans' Wizard of Awes challenge.

Powerful attack strategies for Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans

1. BoWiBa

Bat Spells and Bowlers are used in this ground attack strategy to take down Inferno Towers. Ice Golems serve as tanks in the BoWiBa attack strategy while Witches, Bats, Wizards, and Bowlers attack the defenders.

In this attack strategy, Bowlers and Ice Golems create a funnel into the enemy base, which is later used by Witches and Wizards to reach the core of the base. Eagle Artillery, Inferno Towers, and other high-damage defense structures can be taken down by bats while the tanks are distracting them.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Bowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! Show them How We Roll with our Titanic StrengthBowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! #ClashOn Show them How We Roll with our Titanic Strength 😎Bowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! #ClashOn https://t.co/Q6m4lBujkp

The TH12 BoWiBa attack strategy army composition is as follows:

5 Ice Golems

9 Witches

12 Bowlers

6 Wizard

1 Archer

4 Bat Spells

1 Rage Spell

4 Freeze Spells

1 Poison Spell

Ice Golem, Bat Spells Yeti, and Log Launcher (Clan Castle)

2. Queen Charge GoWipe

The Queen Charge GoWipe is an extremely effective three-star attack strategy. When facing high-damage defenses like Eagle Artillery and Inferno Towers, players use the Queen Walk technique. However, once the Archer Queen has destroyed a corner of the base, players need to switch to the traditional GoWipe attack strategy.

Players can easily get the Golems into the enemy base through the funnel created by the Archer Queen and Healers. Golems are used to distract defenses and absorb damage, while Wizards and Pekkas are used to demolish the base's central structure.

The army composition for the Clash of Clans' Queen Charge GoWipe attack tactic for Town Hall 9 is as follows:

4 Healers

10 Hog Riders

1 Golem

2 Pekkas

8 Wizards

2 Archers

1 Healing Spell

2 Rage Spell

1 Jump Spell

1 Poison Spell

1 Golem (Clan Castle)

3. GoWipe

GoWipe is a simple 3-star attack strategy in Clash of Clans, and it is very reliable and effective in both multiplayer and clan war attacks. The Golems, Wizards, and Pekkas are the three main forces in the attack strategy. This attack strategy performs effectively with high-level soldiers and heroes.

In this attack strategy, wizards and pekkas are deployed as support troops and golems serve as a tank. Players can use this attack strategy against any base with a few minor adjustments.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! https://t.co/zYuFjhAKQj

The army composition for the Town Hall 10 GoWipe attack strategy is as follows:

3 Golems

3 Pekkas

16 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

1 Poison spell

2 Rage spells

2 Freeze spells

1 Jump spell

1 Pekka, 1 Wizard and 1 Archer (Clan Castle)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far