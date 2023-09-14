AUG vs SG553: Which CS:GO assault rifle is better?

The AUG and SG553 are quite beginner-friendly guns in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive(CS:GO). A 3x zoom scope makes these guns easy to learn, featuring a “scope and shoot” policy. Despite being the most expensive assault rifles representing their respective sides (CT & T), they are worth every penny. While M4A4/M4A1-S and AK47 are much more efficient and flexible, these two scoped guns have a specific purpose in-game. These arsenals outshine the mainstream assault rifles in terms of bullet penetration, movement penalty, and various other factors.

In the following article, we’ll delve into a statistical comparison between these expensive assault rifles to provide a fair assessment of which rifle is better in CS:GO.

AUG and SG553: A statistical comparison to end the CS:GO debate

AUG

This CT-exclusive rifle is a go-to weapon for beginners as it has a scope, and anyone can hold passive long angles with it. Players can one-tap their adversaries with it in any mid-range or close-range combats. They just have to press their button for secondary fire to open the scope and then the same to close it.

Though players most prefer M4A4 during engagements, having the ability to penetrate 90% of the armor, players can easily hit four to five body shots with AUG to finish the enemy. It has a strong recoil in its unscoped stage but has a moderate while in the scoping phase.

Fortunately, it has no movement penalty, so players can freely walk or run with the ADS. However, the pointer slightly fades during the movement. Due to its moderate accuracy, players with exceptional aim can cause fatal damage to the enemy team.

Being the most expensive assault rifle on the CT side, it has a decent bullet penetration than any other CT weapon. Here are the detailed statistics about AUG in CS:GO.

Cost : $3300

: $3300 Bullets per magazine : 30 bullets

: 30 bullets Reserved ammo : 90 bullets

: 90 bullets Damage unarmored : 112 HP (Head), 28 HP (Chest & Arm), 35 HP (Abdomen & Pelvis), 21 HP (Leg)

: 112 HP (Head), 28 HP (Chest & Arm), 35 HP (Abdomen & Pelvis), 21 HP (Leg) Damage armored : 100 HP (Head), 25 HP (Chest & Arm), 31 HP (Abdomen & Pelvis), 21 HP (Leg)

: 100 HP (Head), 25 HP (Chest & Arm), 31 HP (Abdomen & Pelvis), 21 HP (Leg) Rate of Fire : 600 RPM

: 600 RPM Reload Time : 3.3 seconds

: 3.3 seconds Armor penetration : 90%

: 90% Kill reward: $300

SG553

SG553, also known as Kreig 556, a T-exclusive assault rifle, is the true successor of the Krieg 552 in the previous editions of Counter-Strike games. It’s the scoped alternative to the AK-47 that mostly excels in long-range fights. It’s the most expensive assault rifle in T-side. Players need to press their secondary fire button to open the scope, similar to AUG.

It has a significantly harder recoil pattern than the AUG. The bullet spread is greater in the unscoped state than its scoped state. Even though it deals less base damage than everyone’s favorite AK47, this is the only assault rifle with 100% armor penetration in CS:GO.

So, it can cause a fatal headshot regardless of any armor(Kevlar and Helmet) from any distance. Due to its high accuracy, burst firing is preferable up to mid-range and using one bullet at a time for long-range engagements.

However, there are some drawbacks to SG553. Due to its heavy bullet spread, it’s hard to spray in any range, making it hard to learn for beginners and even for veterans. Moreover, out of all assault rifles, players will have the slowest movement in-game, with the scope on SG553.

Cost : $3000

: $3000 Bullets per magazine : 30 bullets

: 30 bullets Reserved ammo : 90 bullets

: 90 bullets Damage unarmored : 119 HP (Head), 29 HP (Chest & Arm), 37 HP (Abdomen & Pelvis), 22 HP (Leg)

: 119 HP (Head), 29 HP (Chest & Arm), 37 HP (Abdomen & Pelvis), 22 HP (Leg) Damage armored : 119 HP (Head), 29 HP (Chest & Arm), 37 HP (Abdomen & Pelvis), 22 HP (Leg)

: 119 HP (Head), 29 HP (Chest & Arm), 37 HP (Abdomen & Pelvis), 22 HP (Leg) Rate of Fire : 545 RPM

: 545 RPM Reload Time : 2.8 seconds

: 2.8 seconds Armor penetration : 100%

: 100% Kill reward: $300

Verdict: SG553 takes the edge over AUG in CS:GO

Here is a statistical comparison table between both the scoped alternative assault rifles offered by CS:GO:

Stats AUG SG553 Headshot Damage 100 HP (Armored) 112 HP (Unarmored) 119 HP (Both Armored and Unarmored) Fire rate 600 RPM 545 RPM Price $3300 $3000 Reload Time 3.3 seconds 2.8 seconds Accuracy Less More Armor Penetration 90% 100%

The SG553 has the scales tipped over its side. Even though AUG has some advantages over SG553, such as a higher fire rate and more controllable recoil, players should go for SG553 because it outperforms AUG and other rifles in several parameters.

The SG553 has the highest bullet penetration than any other weapon in CS:GO, making it a must-pick arsenal. In the case of long-range fights, SG553 also has the upper hand because players can one-tap their enemy with it.

Finally, to conclude, the AUG is preferred for players who like to hold long passive angles, and due to its fire rate and less bullet spread, it is considered a beginner-friendly gun. However, SG553 has more spread but can deal more damage than AUG. Being $300 less than the AUG, SG553 is more affordable even in the half-buy rounds for the T side.

For more updates on CS:GO and CS2, stay tuned on the page of Sportskeeda.