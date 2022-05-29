Austringer god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

The latest season of Destiny 2 brought in numerous surprises for players, both new and veteran. With the return of Leviathan and a bunch of Year 2 gears, Bungie has also implemented some of them in the new crafting mechanics. Anyone can get the god-roll variant of the weapon they want, especially the Opulent weapons.

Austringer is one of the Opulent weapons acquired from unlocking Opulent chests scattered around the Leviathan. Players can also unlock its craftable blueprint by leveling up 5 Deepsight variants. The following will break down the best perk combinations for Austringer.

Best perk combination for Austringer in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) Usage of the weapon

Year 2 Austringer from Destiny 2 Season of the Opulence (Image via Bungie)

If you're a new player, you can understand Austringer better if you're already acquainted with the Eyasluna from Grasp of Avarice. These weapons have the same design, frame, fire type, and almost the same perks. However, the only difference is that the Austringer can be created in the Enclave, guaranteeing a god roll to players.

While there aren't any seasonal mods to properly synergize with Hand Cannons in Season 17, some perks can make the 140 archetypes powerful inside PvE. For PvP, any damage, aim-assist, or Range perk can be deadly against opposing Guardians.

Try to farm as many Opulent keys from the world and Nightmare chests, which will further increase your chances of getting an Opulent weapon. The Crown of Sorrow vendor located inside the H.E.L.M. is also a great source of Opulent weapons, especially Deepsight ones.

2) PvP god roll

Best perk combinations on Austringer for PvP (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

If you have set your eyes on the Austringer Hand Cannon, you are already thinking about getting the most suitable perks for PvP. Being the epitome of weapons inside the Crucible, Adaptive Framed Hand Cannons have always been the deadliest of the lot. They are the most stable, consisting of the most aim-assists while keeping an ideal fire rate for PvP.

The best perk combinations for Austringer inside PvP are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for added Range.

Ricochet Rounds for Range and a slight chance of damaging targets that are not in sight.

Eye of the Storm for more aim-assist as the wielder's health gets lower.

Rampage for increased damage by 11%, stacking three times per kill.

Rangefinder is an excellent choice if you want to go for High Caliber in place of Ricochet. Other perks such as Triple Tap, Outlaw, and Zen Moment can be considered deadly perks in Austringer.

3) PvE god roll

Austringer Hand Cannon god roll for PvE (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

As mentioned before, Hand Cannons doesn't have a lot to go with this season. However, there are some perks on the Austringer that you can utilize if Bungie ever brings back any Champion mods in the future. The best perk combinations on the Austringer for PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for added Range, Handling, and Stability.

Flared Magwell for more Stability and Reload Speed.

Triple Tap for an ammo return to the magazine with an activation window from 2s to s.

Rampage for a 33% total damage at 3x stack on kills.

Other perks, such as Frenzy, can be good instead of Rampage, as the former grants 15% bonus damage, Reload Speed, and Handling to the weapon.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

