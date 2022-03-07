Twitch streamer AutomaticJak accused of assaulting his girlfriend

Dan "AutomaticJak" is an American Twitch streamer and Esports caster popularly known for streaming video games like World of Warcraft, Apex Legends, Final Fantasy, and Halo Infinite. He is also a Priest for Imperative in the Illidan US, a Guide Writer for Wowhead, MDI Host, and a Perky Pugs Charity streamer. Recently, there have been reports of the Twitch star having allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Jak's ex-girlfriend took to Twitter to talk about the incident and the problems she started facing after making the said allegations. The matter is still far from being settled yet, and fans remain in a state of confusion as people continue to talk about the incident.

Twitch streamer AutomaticJak allegedly assaulted his girlfriend

The Red Queen 🔥☠️ @Red__Queen_ Hot take, but me talking about Jak choking me and dragged me down by my hair isn't "toxic." And these aren't just "his coworkers" these are also my friends and I work here too. Hot take, but me talking about Jak choking me and dragged me down by my hair isn't "toxic." And these aren't just "his coworkers" these are also my friends and I work here too.

Jak's ex-girlfriend, The Red Queen on Twitter, shared the incident stating that the events of Jak allegedly "choking her or dragging her down by her hair" is not "toxic," unlike what people online have been saying. She also said, referring to her colleagues, that they are not just his co-workers but her friends and co-workers as well.

Her tweets were in reference to Jak's earlier statement.

The Red Queen 🔥☠️ @Red__Queen_ Sitting there trying to gaslight me cause I'm not singing your praises to the stars is bullshit. Also bullying me into meeting you with a twitlonger while whitewashing yourself doesn't make me feel sorry for you. I don't want to meet you anywhere and we havent spoken in months. Sitting there trying to gaslight me cause I'm not singing your praises to the stars is bullshit. Also bullying me into meeting you with a twitlonger while whitewashing yourself doesn't make me feel sorry for you. I don't want to meet you anywhere and we havent spoken in months.

Here, she talks about how the star streamer was allegedly bullying her into meeting him with his statement. She also stated that the two had not spoken to each other in months.

The Red Queen 🔥☠️ @Red__Queen_ Sorry I dont have 15k followers that dont know anything about me irl to tell me Im right all the time but I hope it makes you feel better buddy. Sorry I dont have 15k followers that dont know anything about me irl to tell me Im right all the time but I hope it makes you feel better buddy.

As the thread continues, she talks about how she does not have a lot of followers or a platform where people (fans) can constantly keep telling her that she is right. She directly attacked AutomaticJak with this statement, hinting that the Twitch star is always backed up by his fans and others no matter what he does.

Jak's take on the matter

In his statement, AutomaticJak spoke about his efforts to stay positive, but was unable to do so due to the fallout over the breakup with his ex-girlfriend and how things have escalated since.

"At this point, my co-workers, friends, and employers are getting dragged into a toxic mess that they never should be involved in. I feel like I’m constantly trying to put out fires behind the scenes to keep afloat. It has made it harder to stay motivated to create content for 9.2, casting a shadow over what has been an extremely fun raid with my team."

AutomaticJak continues to talk about how the entire situation has affected him and how he has tried to contact his ex-girlfriend several times to get to a closure and put an end to all the complications.

Twitter and Reddit users have been discussing the Twitch streamer's incident and hosting a jury online to try to conclude and speculate things. At the same time, new info keeps coming out of nowhere every day.

Edited by R. Elahi