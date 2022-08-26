Avada Kedavra! Edited Hogwarts Legacy clip has protagonist death cursing fellow student

Although the delay in Hogwarts Legacy's release has dampened fans' spirits, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the wizarding RPG is still going strong. The official social media channels are providing glimpses at the world, another ASMR video has come out, and players got a new trailer on the opening night of Gamescom 2022.

Fan engagement surrounding Hogwarts Legacy continues through discussions, speculations, memes and more. A recent post on the game's subreddit documents one such edited clip that gives a dark twist to a section of one of the trailers.

Through a bit of editing, the Hogwarts Legacy protagonist curses one of their fellow students

The two clips edited together have been taken from the gameplay trailer showcased in the dedicated State of Play in March earlier this year. The first part of the clip has the protagonist character squaring up with another student at a dueling table in a classroom, likely from Defense Against the Dark Arts.

As the protagonist gears up to cast their spell, the clip is edited to showcase the latter part of the gameplay trailer. There, the player's character is seen casting the Killing Curse at something. Through quick editing, it looks like the protagonist is casting it at a fellow student in the classroom.

Although the video quickly took a dark turn, it has been heavily speculated that the wizarding RPG will likely allow players to become dark wizards during their playthroughs. Ever since the protagonist was shown to be casting the iconic green-hued spell in the gameplay reveal, players have wondered how free they would be to cast such spells in the game.

The latest Gamescom 2022 trailer also shows the protagonist's character and Sebastien, one of the companions in-game, casting the Cruciatus curse. The trailer showcased a dark turn for what would happen if players embraced the dark magic and engaged in the optional quest-line.

It is unlikely that WB Games Avalanche will allow players to freely use the Unforgivable Curses willy-nilly without any check or a a deterrent in place. Since it is now confirmed that these spells will play a part in the game, it will be interesting to see how the developers will incorporate the same.

More about WB Avalanche's upcoming RPG, Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming wizarding RPG being developed under the label of Portkey Games. Players will be stepping into the wizarding world of the 1890s as newly admitted fifth-year students in the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry. They will attend classes to hone their magical skills in spells, potions, and magical beasts.

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is also threatened by dark wizards and an impending goblin rebellion. The resurgence of ancient magic has also left wizards intrigued. They can explore not just Hogwarts, but other locations like Hogsmeade during their time in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy was supposed to be released during the holiday period of 2022. Sadly, it was announced in August that the game would be delayed and released on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S & One, and Windows PC. The developers will be announcing the Nintendo Switch launch date later.

Players also learned about the deluxe, digital deluxe, and collector's editions of Hogwarts Legacy. The pre-order options are now finally live for players to purchase.

