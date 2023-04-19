Awaken the Power of Khvarena and Disperse the Purple Mist: Genshin Impact quest guide

Awaken the Power of Khvarena and Disperse the Purple Mist is an objective in Genshin Impact's Asipattravana Itihasa quest. It can seem a little convoluted to players who weren't paying attention to the dialogue related to the task or the tutorial that comes before this quest. This guide should help simplify things for readers who either forgot or skipped through the relevant text that told them what to do.

First and foremost, equip Sorush as a Gadget. You will need her powers frequently in the Khvarena of Good and Evil quest series. Most importantly, Sorush is the one who can awaken the power of Khvarena and disperse the purple mist for you in Genshin Impact.

How to awaken the power of Khvarena and disperse the purple mist in Genshin Impact

The tutorial actually explains this puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a few instances where the player must awaken the power of Khvarena and disperse the purple mist in Asipattravana Itihasa. Let's start with the first objective that Travelers get once they follow the floating Khvarena to its destination. You should see a yellow circle all over the map if the Navigation feature is turned on.

On the west side of that yellow circle is something green on a tree with a few floating objects around it. This spot has the power of Khvarena flowing through the thorny branch. Take Sorush there and activate her Elemental Skill. You will then be tasked with defeating "all defiled enemies."

This tutorial also includes what you're supposed to do in order to defeat the defiled entities (Image via HoYoverse)

Unfortunately, your characters' attacks are useless here. You must instead rely on Sorush's Elemental Skill once again, but this time, you're going to use it on a Nirodha Fruit. If you don't know what that is, it's the object shown on the right of the above photo.

Once you use Sorush's Elemental Skill on it, she can then employ an "Elemental Burst" to drop a purifying power. Use this new mechanic on the purple slimes, the defiled creatures you must destroy.

If you don't see the defiled entities pop up, wait a few seconds, and they will reappear. Once Genshin Impact players complete that step, they can follow the Khvarena. Awaken the Power of Khvarena and Disperse the Purple Mist will return as an objective later in the Asipattravana Itihasa, so repeat the whole process in the other locations.

There is a later objective in this Genshin Impact quest titled, "Find a way to disperse the purple mist and save Mihir." In that one, Sorush will once again activate the power of Khvarena on a thorny branch. The main difference here is that you will have to defeat some enemies that spawn afterward.

Otherwise, the rest of the Asipattravana Itihasa quest is pretty straightforward in Genshin Impact. Travelers should now know how to awaken the power of Khvarena and disperse the purple mist, as well as complete the only other main puzzle with this quest.

Completing Asipattravana Itihasa will give Genshin Impact players 40 Primogems, plus access to the following quests in the Khvarena of Good and Evil series. You will also unlock the Like a Morning Sun Coming Out of Gloomy Mountains achievement.

