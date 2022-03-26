Ayaka vs Venti: Which Genshin Impact character should you pull for in V2.6?

Ayaka and Venti will be available during Genshin Impact version 2.6. While the former is a five-star Cryo Sword unit, the latter is a five-star Anemo Bow user.

Venti will be returning after a long time. In fact, he's one of the oldest characters in the game and the meta has changed significantly ever since. Moreover, several Anemo support characters like Sucrose and Kazuha have made a name for themselves in the past few months.

Hence, this article will help players in choosing the right character for them in version 2.6.

Pros and cons of unlocking Venti in Genshin Impact

Venti is the Anemo Archon from Mondstadt who is a master at controlling swarms of enemies. Back in the day, players used to speed run the Spiral Abyss with him.

To this date, Venti is one of the easiest characters to build. Owing to his passive talent, he hardly requires any Energy Recharge and a four-piece Viridescent Venerer artifact set with EM main stat is all he needs.

As for weapons, four-star bows like The Stringless and Windblume Ode are great. In the five-star rarity, the Elegy of the End is undoubtedly the best-in-slot.

The problem with Venti is the ever-evolving state of enemies in Genshin Impact. Beasts like Bathysmal Vishaps, Azhdaha, and Abyss Lectors are immune against his crowd-controlling abilities.

Hence, many players would prefer Kazuha over Venti as a support character. The latter's passive talents provide an additional EM to party members that can buff the overall damage output.

Long story short, Venti seems to be an outdated character in Genshin Impact. Players won't really 'regret' unlocking him, but for end-game content, Kazuha is definitely a better option.

Pros and cons of unlocking Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Ayaka can fulfill the role of a Cryo DPS unit, and the main source of her damage is the Elemental Burst. The Elemental Skill, on the flip side, is important for Energy regeneration.

Ayaka is ideal for the mono-Cryo/Freeze teams and she can be paired with a lot of Cryo characters like Shenhe, Rosaria, and Diona, as well as Hydro characters like Mona and Kokomi.

The final spot in the team can be for a crowd controller/support like Venti or Kazuha.

Players won't be disappointed by Ayaka's damage. Her best-in-slot four-star weapon, Amenoma Kageuchi, is craftable in Inazuma. Her Cryo application is brilliant, and even Energy generation isn't a massive issue.

Ayaka is easily one of the most flexible DPS units in Genshin Impact who doesn't require niche support units to be good. In fact, her flexibility and independent playstyle is what makes her so popular.

Hence, after considering all factors, Ayaka is a better character than Venti because of her versatility. She's far more relevant in the meta, whereas Venti can be replaced by the likes of Kazuha and Sucrose.

Having said that, Genshin Impact players should always wish for the characters that excite them the most. The game isn't competitive, and everyone can progress at their own pace without worrying about having the 'strongest' characters.

Edited by Saman