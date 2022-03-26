How to use Elemental Resonance to deal more damage, heal, and get buffs in Genshin Impact

New Genshin Impact players should know that Elemental Resonance is an important feature that can give them substantial buffs. These buffs range from:

Being affected by a particular element for less time

Buffing a stat to deal more damage

Buffing a miscellaneous stat (such as incoming healing)

There are currently seven Elemental Resonances in Genshin Impact, which are:

Anemo: Impetuous Winds

Impetuous Winds Cryo: Shattering Ice

Shattering Ice Electro: High Voltage

High Voltage Geo: Enduring Rock

Enduring Rock Hydro: Soothing Water

Soothing Water Pyro: Fervent Flame

Fervent Flame Four unique elements: Protective Canopy

Every one of these Elemental Resonances provides a different effect from one another in Genshin Impact. They aren't minor effects either; they can give significant buffs that can make one team comp more viable than another.

What new players should know about Elemental Resonance in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can see what's currently active and its effects by clicking here (Image via miHoYo)

Acquiring an Elemental Resonance for one's team is surprisingly easy. All a player has to do is place two characters of the same element on the team (or four different ones in the case of Protective Canopy).

As long as the player has four units on their team, they will always have at least an Elemental Resonance active in Genshin Impact.

List of Elemental Resonances in Genshin Impact

Two Anemo units = Impetuous Winds (Image via miHoYo)

Having at least two Anemo units in the player's party has the following effect:

"Decreases Stamina Consumption by 15%. Increases Movement SPD by 10%. Shortens Skill CD by 5%."

Impetuous Winds is especially useful for general exploration while still being useful for general combat.

Two Cryo units = Shattering Ice (Image via miHoYo)

Having at least two Cryo units in the player's party has the following effect:

"Affected by Electro for 40% less time. Increases CRIT Rate against enemies that are Frozen or affected by Cryo by 15%."

Cryo characters will almost always appreciate the extra CRIT Rate, which is essentially an occasional DPS buff that synergizes with CRIT builds.

Two Electro units = High Voltage (Image via miHoYo)

Having at least two Electro units in the player's party has the following effect:

"Affected by Hydro for 40% less time. Superconduct, Overloaded, and Electro-Charged have a 100% chance to generate an Electro Elemental Particle (CD: 5s)."

This effect essentially allows Genshin Impact characters to gain more energy for their Elemental Bursts.

Two Geo units = Enduring Rock (Image via miHoYo)

Having at least two Geo units in the player's party has the following effect:

"Increases shield strength by 15%. Additionally, characters protected by a shield will have the following special characteristics: DMG dealt increased by 15%, dealing DMG to enemies will decrease their Geo RES by 20% for 15s."

Shields are valuable for protecting a team, so this Elemental Resonance helps give teams an extra bit of DPS on top of it.

Two Hydro units = Soothing Water (Image via miHoYo)

Having at least two Hydro units in the player's party has the following effect:

"Affected by Pyro for 40% less time. Increases incoming healing by 30%."

This Elemental Resonance doesn't have any offensive capabilities, although several Genshin Impact healers will appreciate the extra healing.

Two Pyro units = Fervent Flames (Image via miHoYo)

Having at least two Pyro units in the player's party has the following effect:

"Affected by Cryo for 40% less time. Increases ATK by 25%."

Genshin Impact characters almost always appreciate an ATK boost, as it's a flat DPS buff.

Having at least four characters with different elements in the player's party has the following effect:

"Increases shield strength by 15%. Additionally, characters protected by a shield will have the following special characteristics: DMG dealt increased by 15%, dealing DMG to enemies will decrease their Geo RES by 20% for 15s."

This effect will only be active if the player has four characters in their lineup, and no other Elemental Resonance will be active due to its requirement.

