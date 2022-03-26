5 best weapons for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka is returning to Genshin Impact with version 2.6. Her banner will be available during the second half of the update, as the first half will feature Venti and Ayato.

Ayaka is easily one of the best DPS/sub-DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill and Burst are great sources of AoE Cryo DMG, and she has a unique playstyle as well.

Here are the five best swords that can help players in unleashing the true potential of Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

Five best swords for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

1) Mistsplitter Reforged

This is Ayaka's five-star signature weapon in Genshin Impact. At R1 and Lv. 90, it grants 674 Base ATK and 44.1% Crit DMG. These stats are enough to prove the excellency of this sword.

The passive ability provides the weilder with 12%/15%/18%/21%/24% Elemental DMG bonuses at different refinement ranks. An additional DMG bonus is granted when the character deals Elemental DMG through Normal Attack, uses an Elemental Burst, and their energy is below 100%.

To efficiently use this weapon, players simply need to add a Normal Attack in their standard combat rotation.

2) Primordial Jade Cutter

Even though the 542 Base ATK at Lv. 90 is relatively low 542, the Primordial Jade Cutter grants 44.1% Crit Rate which is highly desirable on any DPS character. With its passive, this sword increases the HP of the weilder by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40% and then gives on ATK bonus based on 1.2%/1.5%/1.8%/2.1%/2.4% of the max HP.

Ayaka certainly won't require any more Crit Rate if players give her the Primordial Jade Cutter.

3) Summit Shaper

Summit Shaper gives 608 Base ATK at Lv. 90 and 49.6% ATK. This is one of the best stats for Ayaka, which is why the sword has made this list.

In Freeze compostions, it is safe to assume that players will use Diona with Ayaka. The passive ability of Summit Shaper grants over 100% ATK bonus if the weilder is shielded. Moreover, hitting opponents increases the ATK by 4%/5%/6%/7%/8% for 8 seconds.

All in all, Genshin Impact players will have to get used to a complex but rewarding playstyle with Summit Shaper. It is recommended to add Normal Attack in rotations for best results.

4) Amenoma Kageuchi

This is the best four-star F2P weapon for Ayaka. At Lv. 90, it provides 454 Base ATK, which is decent for a four-star weapon. The sub-stat is ATK, and a 55.1% ATK buff can be expected at LV. 90.

The passive ability is slightly complicated, but it helps in Energy Regeneration after using the Elemental Skill and Burst.

This weapon significantly reduces Ayaka's dependence on ER from artifacts and helps in efficient rotations.

5) Blackcliff Longsword

At Lv. 90, this four-star sword gives 565 Base ATK and 36.8 % Crit DMG. When the weilder defeats an opponent, the ATK is increased by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24% for 30 seconds.

While the sub-stat and the Base ATK is great, the passive is practically useless in several end-game challenges. Hence, players should only get this weapon from Paimon's Bargains (in-game shop) if they do not have any of the aforementioned swords.

Weapons are certainly one of the most important parts of building characters in Genshin Impact. Five-star weapons are naturally better in terms of Base ATK and sub-stats, but four-star weapons with brilliant passive abilities can easily outshine them.

Edited by Saman