Lost baby elephant produces a truly wholesome moment on the Wild Earth Twitch stream

WildEarth is a Twitch channel that broadcasts live wildlife safaris. Its latest stream displayed a touching reunion between a lost baby elephant and its mother. Their content is streamed from the Djuma Game Reserve in South Africa.

During their latest stream, WildEarth covered the movements of an elephant heard around a water dam. During the broadcast, a baby elephant seemed to have lost its way and began crying for its mother.

Hearing her baby's cries, the mother rushed back to her child, creating a truly wholesome moment for everyone to witness.

WildEarth @WildEarth



WE enjoyed watching a special moment of a young elephant learning the tools of survival from its mother at Djuma Private Game Reserve.



Drive:1 February 2022 - Sunset



Lost baby elephant is re-united with his mother, the heartfelt moment is captured on livestream

While following a herd of elephants, the stream showed a calf following an adult elephant away from the herd. However, the elephant it followed was not its mother. And soon enough, the calf seemed to have realized it was lost, and thus, found itself alone, away from its family.

The commentator mentioned that the calf's mother was still near the dam.

"You can just see him on the top of the grass there. So this is the little calf- there we go, running back to mama...I was gonna say, the one that it's following is not its mother. Its mother is still next to the dam."

Upon finding itself in unfamiliar surroundings, and unable to locate anyone else, the baby elephant seemed to become gradually more perplexed. The commentator narrated its action, talking about how the calf was getting alarmed by anything that moved around it.

"And it's giving a bit of attitude to everything that's moving in the breeze around it."

WildEarth @WildEarth



WE enjoyed watching a hungry elephant separating branches from a marula fruit while it feeds at Djuma Private Game Reserve.



Drive: 06 February 2022 - Sunset



Within moments, its perplexed state turned to panic. As it stumbled around the grass, the baby elephant let out loud cries, in the hopes that it would attract its mother's attention. The attempts were successful as the mother responded with a trumpet, letting her calf know her location.

"My goodness, Mama's coming very quickly now. Mama's just realized that something might be wrong. I think the baby just got a fright. It didn't realize mum wasn't following."

WildEarth @WildEarth



WE witnessed a scene where even the mighty lion did not stand a chance against some cheeky elephants. Hoping to see some more andBeyond Ngala action soon!



Sunset Drive: 8 March 2021



Finally gaining some environmental awareness, the calf dashed towards the sight of its mother.

"There, it's running back to Mama. Its seen mum."

The baby elephant ran towards its mother, who had come for its rescue. The duo reunited and the calf then stayed glued to its mother's side. The commentator couldn't help but chime in on the heartwarming nature of their reunion.

Speaking of the calf's state of mind, she speculated that the baby elephant must've been overcome with fright when it realized that its herd wasn't following.

"*laughs* Oh, so cute! Ah, it's ran straight to mama over there, look at that. I think it just got a fright. It didn't realize that the herd wasn't following."

Fans resonate with the panicked baby elephant

Fans were quick to point out the almost human-like behavior found in the wildlife. The connection between a child and its mother and the panic caused by separation seemed to resonate with a few viewers, who hilariously compared it with losing their mother at a grocery store.

A couple of viewers were also engaged in a discussion about the defense mechanism exhibited by the calf.

WildEarth broadcasts LIVE wildlife to the world and is on a mission to connect people with nature. It currently has 51.6 thousand followers on Twitch.

