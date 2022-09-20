"Back in the days it was just better": Fans are upset with red dots being removed from minimap in Modern Warfare 2

With the official release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on October 28 getting closer, the hype for its release is greater than ever before. On September 15, the Call of Duty Next showcase event brought tons of new information related to Modern Warfare 2 as well as discussing the future of the franchise.

While players get their first-hand experience on the remake of Call of Duty's fan-favorite title and earn exclusive rewards through the open beta weekends, the Call of Duty community on Reddit appears to be upset over red dots being removed from the minimap which was prevalent in the original title.

Call of Duty community disappointed over red dots being removed from minimap in Modern Warfare 2

Infinity Ward's decision to remove red dots from minimap has fans genuinely upset (Image via Activision)

The removal of red dots from multiplayer minimaps is not a recent quality of life update from Infinity Ward. Implementing it first with the release of Modern Warfare 2019, Infinity Ward appears to gravitate the Call of Duty gameplay towards realism, which unfortunately doesn't sit right for the Modern Warfare 2 community.

In a recently deleted Reddit post from user u/ImALazyBast, the user shared a screenshot of a conversation between CharlieIntel and user @itsHunterTV on Twitter, discussing what appears to be regarding the developer's decision to remove red dots from early builds of Modern Warfare 2 (2022), calling it a "bug."

A screengrab of the recently deleted Reddit post (Image via Reddit)

The post sparked the community's reaction, with fans criticizing Infinity Ward's decision regarding the game's development. User u/DXT0anto shared their disappointment over Infinity Ward and their lack of listening to the fans input:

Reddit user u/BurekLoveWithCheese shared his remarks by reminiscing about how Call of Duty's earlier titles were "just better" in terms of their arcade-style run and gun feel and lack of striving towards realism:

Another user by the name of u/MioisBeautiful shared his input by mocking Infinity Ward's ideology of considering any feature that aids players in their gameplay as "crutch," followed by commenting on their lack of taking proper criticism and removing comments and posts in the process:

In-game image providing a look into the combat of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer (Image via Activision)

In a similar opinion to what Call of Duty Warzone analyst, content creator, and COD Partner, JGOD had regarding major issues in Warzone 2.0, user u/Significant-Object71 pointed out how the developers are making recent gameplay changes favoring their latest game modes while simultaneously negatively impacting others:

User u/AlWalkey1993 brought light onto the importance of red dots on the minimap and how much of a larger impact it had on the players and their opponents and removing such a feature is ultimately taking away core elements that distinguished Call of Duty from other first person shooter titles.

He also highlighted that this change also makes suppressed weapons "pointless":

Others in the comment section seem to question Activision and Infinity Ward's motives over general and community feedback after failing to either implement red dots on minimaps or provide it as an on-and-off feature:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-order and is set to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, both on Battle.Net and Steam.

