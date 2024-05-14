Baizhu vs Wanderer: Best Genshin Impact character to pull in version 4.6

Baizhu and Wanderer are set to return to Genshin Impact during the second-half banners of version 4.6. Both of them are highly popular amongst players, and many are planning to summon these playable characters. However, considering both will become available during the same period, some fans may have to make the hard decision of choosing one over the other.

If you are wondering which rerun character you should summon during the Phase 2 banners of Genshin Impact 4.6, this article will compare the pull value of Baizhu vs Wanderer.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Baizhu vs Wanderer: Which 5-star is better in Genshin Impact 4.6?

The second-half banners of Genshin Impact version 4.6 featuring Baizhu and Wanderer are set to arrive on May 14, 2024. Players will have until June 4, 2024, to wish for either character and their signature weapons.

Considering this will be the second rerun banner for both and their overall third banner since debut, their rankings have been cemented in the meta. While Baizhu is arguably one of the best healers in the game, Wanderer is a decent Anemo DPS.

To help you decide which one to pick, let's look at the advantages of both characters.

Baizhu

Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro character that excels at healing. As a support unit, he assists his teammates to survive perilous situations by recovering their HP and also shielding them.

Here are the benefits of using Baizhu in a team composition:

He can heal the party members by either using his Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst.

His Elemental Burst creates a shield that protects the active character from damage. Moreover, it also provides them resistance to interruption.

Being from the Dendro element, he can capitalize on several strong elemental reactions. Therefore, he can fit in a variety of team comps.

When his teammates trigger Dendro reactions, he can buff their reaction damage.

Due to his passive ability, he recovers HP for the active character when harvesting plants in the overworld.

The aforementioned reasons have solidified Baizhu's place as one of the best support characters in the game's meta.

Wanderer

Wanderer is a 5-star main DPS from the Anemo element. He is a former Fatui Harbinger who is an integral part of the narrative. As a damage dealer, he relies on his Normal and Charged Attacks and is quite selfish when it comes to the on-field time, similar to Xiao.

Let's look at Wanderer's strengths in the game:

Considering he is a catalyst user, he can deal damage from a safe distance.

His Elemental Skill allows him to fly and hover, assisting him in dodging and traversing tricky terrain.

If an enemy is afflicted by either Hydro, Electro, Pyro, or Cryo, he can trigger the Swirl reaction with his Normal and Charged Attacks.

When paired up with proper support characters, Wanderer can easily clear even the toughest content with relative ease.

Conclusion

Both characters excel in their respective roles, but based on the meta value, it is recommended to pick Baizhu over Wanderer in version 4.6 banners.

That said, Wanderer is amazing for overworld exploration and is definitely worth picking if you have enough strong support units in the game.

