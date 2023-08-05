Baldur’s Gate 3 “Account Suspended” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are now occasionally facing an account suspension error when they try to log into the game. The error comes with the message, “Your Account has been suspended” and then automatically crashes the game on PC or kicks players out from the main menu section.

The error has been occurring for a lot of players, and it seems to have become even more prominent after the “hotfix #1” that went live last night.

What makes it one of the most annoying errors to deal with in the RPG is the fact that there are no permanent fixes to solve the problem. However, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over some temporary workarounds to deal with the “Account Suspended” error.

What causes the “Account Suspended” error in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 @baldursgate3



In the meantime, why not join our Discord server? discord.gg/larianstudios pic.twitter.com/qw1bPVoRAY If you're seeing this message on the Larian forums, don't worry! It's not you, it's us. We're working with our forum provider to handle the huge influx of traffic -- we'll let you know when we're back.In the meantime, why not join our Discord server?

The “Account Suspended” error in Baldur’s Gate 3 is usually caused when there are issues with the game’s servers themselves during high player surges, hence, the fault is generally on Larian’s end. Additionally, it may also be caused if there are corrupt files in the installation directory, which you will need to fix using the Steam client.

Fixing the “Account Suspended” error in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here are a few temporary solutions that you might want to try to fix the “Account Suspended” error in Baldur’s Gate 3.

1) Wait for a fix

Larian Studios has stated in a recent tweet that they are aware of the account suspension errors that players have been facing with the title. Hence, the developers will be working on fixing the issue, which is more than likely to resolve it.

2) Restart the game

Before Larian comes up with a permanent fix, you can try and troubleshoot the problem by restarting the game a couple of times. It seems to have temporarily solved the issue for some players, so this is something that you will want to try out as well.

Baldur's Gate 3 @baldursgate3

This hotfix tackles over 150 bugs and issues, including several fixes to split screen.



Read More: pic.twitter.com/nL5K71Ol1M Hotfix #1 is now live for Baldur's Gate 3.This hotfix tackles over 150 bugs and issues, including several fixes to split screen.Read More: larian.club/HF1

3) Verify file integrity

The “Account Suspend” error in Baldur’s Gate 3 might be occurring due to some corrupt files in your installation directory. You will be able to fix it by going to your Steam Library, right-clicking on the game, then Properties > Local Files Tab > Click Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Upon doing this, a process will begin which will automatically go over all of the files that are present in the installation directory and repair the ones that are damaged.

4) Run Steam and BG3 as admin

Another solution that the community seems to have found is to start the Steam Client and Baldur's Gate 3 as an administrator. You can just right-click on either of the two from the desktop and then select “Run as Administrator.”