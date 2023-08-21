Baldur’s Gate 3: All Gale endings explored

There are a multitude of Baldur's Gate 3 Gale endings, and they all depend on the decisions you make along the way. In the game, Gale is a human wizard whose thirst for becoming Faerun's most powerful wizard brought him devastating consequences. He reveals that a Netherese Destruction Orb beats in his chest and that he needs to consume magical artifacts to prevent a massive catastrophe.

Much of Gale's ending and storyline revolves around this plot. In this article, we will look into all of the possible Gale endings in Baldur's Gate 3. While there is no single, definite path to achieve each of these endings, we will cover some of the common premises that need to be fulfilled to achieve them.

All Gale endings in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Gale uses the Netherese Orb

In this Gale ending, you bid farewell to Karlach and Orpheus as you choose to destroy the Netherbrain using the Netherese Orb. In a cutscene, Gale climbs atop a tower to reach the Netherbrain. He introduces himself upon arrival and uses his magic to forge a small dagger.

Gale stabs his chest directly at the center without hesitation. A massive explosion ensues, blinding everyone temporarily. A cutscene plays where the Illithids have finally weakened, and the creatures were able to triumph over them. This is a good Gale ending in which you will destroy the Netherbrain successfully.

However, after Gale has sacrificed himself, a cutscene at the docks plays where Karlach bursts into flames and dies.

2) Gale becomes Absolute

Things will take a twisted turn in this Gale ending. Once a noble and good-willed character, Gale decides to betray Orpheus just before he commands the brain to destroy all tadpoles and itself.

Gale wields a small dagger and performs a surprise attack, killing Orpheus by stabbing him multiple times. The three stones that are used to control the Absolute will be transferred to Gale. On the side is a visibly distraught and confused Karlach, who tries to stop Gale.

Essentially, this is the bad Gale ending in Baldur's Gate 3, where he becomes the main antagonist you were trying to eliminate all along.

3) Gale tries to become a God

Gale attempts to become a God during a conversation with Mystra (Image via Larian Studios)

After the final battle, Gale recognizes that while his allies' journey is over, his own adventure is not. In this Gale ending in Baldur's Gate 3, he reunites with Mystra, the goddess he once fell in love with. This can be accessed after the cutscene where Karlach dies after the final battle.

Mystra commends Gale for inheriting the powers of Karsus, and she proceeds to ask what Gale intends to do with them. Choose the dialogue where he speaks of his intention to become a new god with ambition.

Mystra isn't particularly impressed by this gesture. In the ending scene, a celestial symbol bursts into a blinding light, and the goddess is heard saying Gale could have lived longer if she chose to stay mortal. This suggests Gale's untimely death was during his quest to become a God.

4) Gale returns the crown

Gale returns the crown to Mystra in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Mystra is delighted to see Gale return the crown and the Karsite Weave. While the goddess isn't willing to reconnect with him as his lover at the moment, she hints that this is a possibility in the future.

Mystra puts her celestial mark on Gale's chest, symbolizing their connection. The goddess vanishes from Gale's sight after this maneuver.

5) Gale surrenders the crown as an Illithid

Gale returns the crown as an Illithid (Image via Larian Studios)

If you decide to surrender the crown as an Illithid in your Gale ending, you will be offered the opportunity to restore your soul and humanity. Once you accept this, Mystra invites Gale to the Elysium to be his Chosen one.