Baldur's Gate 3: All Minsc endings explored

There are several companions for players to recruit in Baldur's Gate 3. Each is unique and provides different skills and abilities to help the party throughout your adventures on the Sword Coast. Aside from having unique skill sets, party members have different personalities and goals. Everyone is trying to accomplish something, and you, as the player, can help them do so.

Similar to the other quests in the game, personal quests also have unique endings depending on the actions done throughout and the conversation choices made.

One of the companions in the game is Minsc. Just like the other companions, he has unique endings that can be achieved depending on the decisions that you have made.

All of Minsc's endings in Baldur's Gate 3

Minsc does not seem to have a significant personal quest related to him in Baldur's Gate 3. Upon recruitment, a companion's quest related to him will not appear, and most decisions regarding his fate will be decided upon before he is recruited into the party. Here are all the possible fates for this human Ranger.

Dies during the High Harper questline

The quest that will lead to Minsc's recruitment will be given to you by Jaheira, provided that she survives or does not become hostile during Act 2 of Baldur's Gate 3. If she is alive and is friendly to you, she will give the High Harper questline in Act 3, which will eventually lead to finding Minsc.

The quest will culminate in a battle where Minsc is hostile. If you are not careful, he will be killed during combat, which means he becomes unrecruitable and will lead to Jaheira permanently leaving the party.

The trick is to ensure that the final blow against him is a non-lethal one so he remains alive after the fight. When his HP is low, this can be done using an unarmed or melee attack. Also, non-lethal attacks must be active on your character's "Passives" tab.

Becomes unrecruitable to your party

If Jaheira is dead or is hostile towards the party and thus was not recruited, then adding Minsc to your team of adventurers becomes impossible. Players will still find him in the Lower City's sewers, but without Jaheira then, his story ends there.

Ensure Jaheira is alive and friendly to you to avoid this potential outcome.

Becomes a companion

The last possible outcome for Minsc is that he joins your party. To accomplish this, ensure that Jaheira survives the prior events of the game, especially in Act 2. Additionally, she must not be hostile toward you.

Aside from Jaheira, players must also ensure they are in The Emperor's good graces, as he will need some convincing to help Minsc. This is because Minsc has also been infected with a Mindflayer tadpole.

If players ensure that this human Ranger survives the confrontation in the sewers, he will become recruitable in Baldur's Gate 3.

These are the only possible outcomes for Minsc in the game. He has no big questline that requires a resolution like the Origin character. Despite this, recruiting him to gain a powerful ally in Baldur's Gate 3 is still worth it.