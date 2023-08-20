Baldur's Gate 3 The High Harper quest walkthrough: Reward, Minsc party member, and more

You will encounter the most companions, potentially, in Baldur's Gate 3 will be met during this game's first act. Depending on the choices you've made, these characters can be a member of your traveling band of adventurers until this title's end. However, there is a companion that can only be met and recruited upon reaching Act 3.

This character is known as Minsc. Gamers who played the earlier Baldur's Gate titles might be familiar with him, as he was also present in those games. He is a human Ranger who can certainly be a valuable addition to your group.

Getting him to join your party involves completing a long questline. Here is a guide to ensuring he joins you.

Recruiting Minsc through The High Harper quest in Baldur's Gate 3

Players must ensure Jaheira's survival in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Before players can even think about recruiting Minsc in Baldur's Gate 3, ensuring Jaheira's survival must be given top priority. The latter is another potential companion that appears in the Last Light Inn during Act 2.

Ensuring Jaheira's survival through this act and successfully recruiting her into your group will unlock several quests, some of which occur during Act 3.

One of these missions is called The High Harper. The first task in this quest will take you to Danthelon's Dancing Axe. Jaheira is supposed to meet her Harper contacts in this location, but they will turn out to be dopplegangers that have set up an ambush.

Upon surviving the attack, your party will find out about one remaining Harper named Geraldus. After talking to him, speak to Jaheira. This potential companion will inform you that she is seeking information regarding her friend Minsc, who has been taken by a cult. The quest will then continue in the Lower City area.

The High Harper in Baldur's Gate 3 will lead you to the Counting House (Image via Larian Studios)

The next objective after this is to speak to Nine-Fingers Keene at the Guildhall; this is the criminal Guild's leader. You learn from her that Minsc is going by the alias Stone Lord and is now a rival gang's boss. Investigating the Guildhall will produce clues that lead to this game's Counting House.

Travel to this location and get into the vault. In it, you will find Minsc committing a robbery, but he will get away before you can confront him. However, he will leave behind a trail of clues that, when put together, suggests that the Stone Lord's hideout is in the sewers. Take note that the Count House has plenty of valuables that you can loot, so take some time to check those out.

Use one of the many possible entrances to the sewers to pursue Jaheira's old friend. Eventually, you will reach his hideout. However, you need to battle him and the cultists around him first. Make sure that the final blow against Minsc is a non-lethal one; otherwise, he can no longer be recruited on account of being dead.

If he perishes, Jaheira will get upset and leave your party for good. On the other hand, his survival means Jaheira is reunited with her old friend and then he can be recruited to join your group.

Once you've defeated Minsc and kept him alive, The High Harper quest will conclude, granting you a new party member in Baldur's Gate 3.

While you're at it, why not check out this guide on romancing your party members?