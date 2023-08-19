Baldur's Gate 3: All Minthara endings explored

Baldur's Gate 3 provides complete freedom in character creation, wherein you can make any character as per your preference. Furthermore, the game will give you choices on how to respond during conversations and certain situations. As such, specific choices you make will have a drastic impact on the environment and the people around you. This includes party members, as you can dictate their fate.

One of the characters who will be directly influenced by your choices is the Drow Paladin Minthara.

A look into every possible ending for Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3

While Minthara can be recruited into your party and can even be romanced in Baldur's Gate 3, she does not have much more going on compared to other potential party members. Her story does not contain as many scenarios as the other characters. Still, as it is your choice, you can unlock one of Minthara's possible endings.

Perishes in Act 1

One of the possible endings for Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3 is to die by your hand in the first act. There are several moments where her death can occur. If you choose to side with the Druids and the Tieflings, you can proceed with confronting her in the Shattered Sanctum, where you can engage her in combat.

If you choose to side with the goblins and kill the people living in Emerald Grove, you can unlock a romantic scene with her. After the scene has concluded, your character will go to sleep. Minthara will walk up to your bedroll with a dagger in hand, but your character will wake up just in time. This will start another conversation which can result in a battle where you kill her.

If she is slain in Act 1, it will no longer be possible to recruit her as a companion later on.

Joins your party in Act 2

If she survives the first act of Baldur's Gate 3, you will find her as a prisoner in Act 2. You will be given the option to save her either through subterfuge or using brute force. Upon successfully rescuing her, you can recruit her to become a permanent party member.

You will be able to bring her along and make use of her Paladin abilities to accomplish your tasks.

Once recruited, it seems there aren't any more significant plot points involving her as she doesn't even have her own questline. While choosing to side with her will cost you three other potential companions, there isn't much more to her aside from a few meaningless conversations throughout the third act of Baldur's Gate 3.

Comment by u/lombardium from discussion Minthara Romance in BaldursGate3 Expand Post

These seem to be the only endings for Minthara. She can either die or become a party member but not much else. If you would still like to keep her on your party, feel free to do so, as she is a capable warrior.