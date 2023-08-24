Baldur’s Gate 3: All Wyll endings explored

With the changes made in Wyll's storyline in Baldur's Gate 3 full version, the Wyll endings you might get in the game are essentially altered. During the early access period, players demanded that the developers give Wyll a more compelling storyline, and Larian Studios responded to this by reworking the companion's plot, which now involves a connection with the community's well-loved Barbarian Tiefling character, Karlach.

Aside from his relationship with Karlach, a few other factors influence the type of Wyll ending you get. His father is also a complex element in his narrative, and you will have to face with difficult decisions along the way. That being said, here are all the known Wyll endings in Baldur's Gate 3.

All possible Wyll endings in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Wyll does not kill Karlach

You will first encounter Wyll in the Druid Grove in your quest to save Halsin in the Goblin Camp. After some conversation and battle against hordes of opponents, you can offer him a spot in your party. An important detail in Wyll's storyline is that he draws his Warlock powers from the devil Mizora in exchange for some bidding and tasks.

Once you get him to join your team, his first quest is to hunt and kill the Barbarian Tiefling, Karlach. This, of course, was one of the many tasks assigned to her by Mizora.

Wyll and Karlach's conversation ends in a confrontation. Although attacking the devil immediately is an option, you can also talk to Wyll to sort things out. By choosing this dialogue, you get to recruit Karlach to your party as well.

However, Mizora punishes Wyll later on by giving him a pair of horns.

2) Wyll signs the contract

Mizora tricks Wyll into signing a contract with her (Image via Larian Studios)

In Wyll's questline playthrough in Baldur's Gate 3, Mizora reveals that his father, Duke Ravengard, is imprisoned in a place far away. You will come to know that this man isn't just an ordinary character in the game—he is an important figure in Baldur's Gate. The devil offers Wyll assistance in saving him in exchange for the eternal possession of his soul.

Mizora further explains the details of the agreement. If you sign the contract, Duke Ravengard's location will be revealed to you, and your team can come rescue him immediately. However, if you do the opposite, the Duke dies an agonizing death. At least, that's what Mizora tells you.

If you choose to sign the contract, a side quest called Rescue the Grand Duke starts, and you can proceed to find Wyll's father in the Iron Throne.

In this Wyll ending, you will be Mizora's slave forever, even if you successfully defeat the Absolute.

3) Wyll breaks the contract

Contrary to what Mizora has told you, Duke Ravengard does not really die if you choose to break Wyll's contract. However, it will be more difficult to find him when you choose this option because the side quest won't be available to you.

In this Wyll ending, you can still use your Warlock powers until the Absolute is defeated. This option is recommended because you can save Duke Ravengard in this storyline.

In the final scene, Wyll transforms back to being a regular human.

These are the known Wyll endings in Baldur's Gate 3. Check this article to know more about Gale's possible fates in the game.