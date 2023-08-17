Baldur's Gate 3 Blooded Greataxe guide

The Blooded Greataxe is a weapon in Baldur's Gate 3 tailor-made for those who dare to tread the line between life and death. Securing this weapon is no herculean feat, and it's worth finding and equipping if you are yet to lay your hands on more advanced options. It's one of the Martial Two-handed Weapons in this game with unique qualities and skills.

This item features the Cleave Action, which can be used to swing the weapon to attack three enemies. It also has Relentless Revenge, which deals 1d6 Slashing damage if the user has 50% HP or less. If these are skills you fancy, follow this guide to obtain the two-handed weapon.

Baldur's Gate 3: Blooded Greataxe location

Dammon the Tiefling

This weapon can be purchased from Dammon (Image via Larian Studios)

This Blooded Greataxe can be bought from Dammon, a blacksmith who resides within Emerald Grove. You will be needing a hefty amount of gold to purchase it, though. While its price varies for each playthrough, the cost generally hovers around 700 gold coins.

However, with this weapon's current stats, it's really not worth shelling your hard-earned gold for. You are better off spending that currency on things like healing potions, arrows, and camp supplies. Moreover, most of Baldur's Gate 3's powerful weapons can't be bought, and you have to complete certain side quests and challenges instead to obtain them.

It is worth noting that if you manage to eliminate the goblins to make way for refugees, Dammon and all other Tieflings will leave Emerald Grove. You can encounter him at a later stage in this game, though.

Roah Moonglow

You can purchase the weapon from Roah Moonglow (Image via Larian Studios)

If brave adventurers choose to go to the Goblin Camp, they might meet Roah Moonglow. This NPC is a small halfling who also sells the Blooded Greataxe in the Shattered Sanctum. His price is the same as Dammon's, so you need to get enough money before you head into the Underdark or Mountain Pass.

Be wary, though, because if you try to save Halsin and fight the goblins in the sanctum, you might find yourself engaging in a battle with Roah. However, if you end up killing Roah, you can freely loot the weapon from his body.

Blooded Greataxe stats

The Blooded Greataxe features unique skills and actions (Image via Larian Studios)

The Blooded Greataxe is a powerful item, dealing impressive 1d12 damage when you land a hit. And if you're using it with only half your health or less, you get an extra 1d4 Slashing damage. This makes it all about getting back at your enemies. It's like the axe is on a mission to take revenge with every hit, kind of like an artist using a brush to create destruction.

The weapon also has the following features:

Cleave - Swing your weapon to deal damage to three enemies at once.

Lacerate - Hit your opponent's vital points to make it bleed.

Prepare - Use 6m of your movement to deal additional physical damage.

Baldur's Gate 3 is rolling out on PS5 soon. Check this article for more details.