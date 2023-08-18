Baldur's Gate 3 developers are so transparent that gamers are amazed at the level of honesty

Baldur's Gate 3 has been making the headlines ever since it came out. The game was so well-made that it had a massive footfall within a few hours after launch, so much so that it shattered GTA 5's concurrent player record. Even the developer was surprised at the sheer number of people who were playing their game on a regular basis.

Larian Studios has been releasing hotfixes to patch out certain bugs in the title ever since it went live. The developer recently released Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 4, which had to be rolled back following certain issues that it created with the save files. It then quickly redeployed another fix within 24 hours, leaving players stunned with the immediate response.

Baldur's Gate 3 developers are setting the standards for transparency

After the issue was spotted with the hotfix, Larian Studios took to Steam to address the issue and spoke about what had happened. Here's what they had to say:

"Hotfix 4 went through a rigorous QA pipeline and was confirmed as a candidate for release yesterday. However, we triggered a rebuild of the version relatively last minute to change the version number. The version that was cooked was unfortunately plagued by compiler corruption, which was causing certain exceptions that normally wouldn’t cause crashes to - you guessed it - cause crashes."

"Since compiler issues like that are extremely rare, we weren’t prepared for it. We should’ve been. We messed up."

It's really rare for developers to admit their mistakes and fix issues so promptly. This transparency amazed fans of Baldur's Gate 3, who took to Reddit to share their opinions.

Some pointed out that players should have a little bit of faith in Larian Studios. When Baldur's Gate 3 started crashing, there were players who were raging on the subreddit in response to the crashes. Considering that their response was so prompt, individuals on Reddit were of the opinion that these individuals should have been calm.

There were others who felt that this reaction was justified because most AAA developers barely communicated with their playerbase, or even if they did, they implemented changes that were detrimental towards the gameplay rather than making it more player friendly.

One individual, however, pointed out that Baldur's Gate 3 was a best-case scenario where everything worked in favor of the developers. However, that wasn't the case with every other studio around the world.

Although most developers would like to make a game that is as successful as this one, they cannot because a majority of the decision comes from the individuals managing these companies. So if the upper management says that a feature needs to stay, then it will stay.

There have been a lot of comparisons to Blizzard, the developers behind Diablo 4. The developers have, off late, been involved in a lot of controversies ever since the Season of the Malignant patch went out.

Although they've been fixing the issues bit by bit, it's taking time, and the players are having a hard time enjoying the game. Although it's wrong to compare the two studios because they have different patterns, players cannot help but expect the same level of transparency and communication from developers in general.