"It's unlikely they'll do anything": Reddit remains divided over Diablo 4 controller support

Diablo 4 has garnered a strong fanbase, and part of its success can be attributed to the franchise’s past titles. This game consists of numerous gameplay mechanics that offer players a cohesive experience. While the dev team has addressed major issues and feedback, there are some aspects pertaining to controller support that remain untouched, and players are dissatisfied with it.

One player had the following to say regarding this:

“Yeah, but it's unlikely they'll do anything about.”

This is just one player’s opinion with regard to the lack of robust controller support present for PC users. There are many others who feel the same way. With the game launching over a month ago, it is natural for players to be frustrated.

Why is the Diablo 4 community divided over controller support?

Diablo 4 offers myriad skills, loot, and various status effects that form a complex system, requiring regular balancing in the form of updates that Blizzard Entertainment has been providing since its launch.

While the prime focus of the dev team is class balances, players who wish for more accessibility are being left unaddressed, according to some players. Many PC gamers prefer using controllers and are of the opinion that this aspect of Diablo 4 is lackluster.

Many players have opined that is possible to have a great experience using a controller on a PC. However, a majority of veteran players have noticed some features are missing. For example, it is not possible to sort the inventory manually if one is using a controller.

The presence of an auto-sort option solves this, but many gamers prefer to have some control over which item should be placed in a particular inventory slot. Furthermore, there is no way to cycle through the ground loot especially when one needs to know which item is worth picking or not.

This has led to a debate between some Diablo 4 players, as some feel it is better to play using a mouse and a keyboard. Others feel that gamers who use a mouse and a keyboard have an advantage in terms of PvP activities.

Additionally, console users are demanding mouse and keyboard support. One user explicitly cited the example of Final Fantasy 14 having robust support. Furthermore, the player highlighted the hassle with regard to improper targeting of the Corpse Tendrils skill of a Necromancer.

A small demographic even feels that the controller buttons are underutilized. For instance, the right stick is not of much use when players are traversing the world of Sanctuary. Some suggested that it should be used to manually select from the loot that falls on the ground.

As of writing, there has been no statement from Blizzard concerning this subject, although Diablo 4 players are hoping that the lack of controller options will be addressed in future updates. In the meanwhile, players can refer to our article outlining all the class balances expected in patch 1.1.1.