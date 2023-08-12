Baldur's Gate 3 "glowing or wrong hair color" bug: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Despite the successful launch of Baldur's Gate 3's full version, the RPG has been riddled with several bugs. While bugs and glitches are common in any game, they often reduce the entertainment value titles intend to offer. Fortunately, Larian Studios' latest release doesn't have major game-changing glitches so far, with only visual styles and character appearance occurring as a common bug.

Recently, a user took to Reddit to discuss a hair color glitch they encountered while playing Baldur's Gate 3. Other players were quick to respond, sharing similar experiences.

Larian Studios has yet to address this issue, but some players have found a way to get through the bug.

Baldur's Gate 3 hair glitch: Possible reasons and how to fix

Players have reportedly encountered a hair glitch in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

On August 6, a Reddit user shared a hair glitch that occurred with the launch of Baldur's Gate 3. Apparently, their character's black hair appeared white in the in-game portrait. While this did not really affect the character's appearance in the game itself, it was still a nuisance in the user's gaming experience.

Other players also experienced the same issue, with one commenting that this also affected their companions' portraits, specifically Shadowheart and Gale. Meanwhile, some reportedly have a ginger-head Lae'zel in their character portraits.

One user shared the possible reasons and solutions to this glitch. According to them, this could happen if you level up with your shadow quality setting set to Low or Medium.

You can temporarily fix the hair glitch by choosing High shadow quality in the settings (Image via Larian Studios)

If you have encountered the same bug, you can try taking your shadow quality up a notch to the High setting and go through the level-up screen. If you prefer keeping your previous setting, you can always revert it later.

However, once you level up again in the future, it will reoccur, and you will have to tweak your shadow quality setting and revert it again.

You can also respec your character and go to the level-up screen to fix the hair glitch (Image via Larian Studios)

You also have the option to respec your character to gain the same effect if you don't want to wait for leveling up before getting a fix.

With players reporting this, Larian Studios is currently aware of the glitch and is working toward a proper fix. However, until the day the solution comes for this bug, players are encouraged to follow the methods detailed above.

There are several more bugs the developer has to address, and this is only one of those issues. Hopefully, these glitches will be addressed with the game's upcoming hotfix.

Baldur's Gate 3's launch has been met with praises and great reviews. It is currently the highest-rated game in 2023, surpassing popular titles released earlier this year.

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently available on PC but will soon be released on other platforms.