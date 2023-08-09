Baldur's Gate 3 "Not Launching on Steam Deck" Error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Baldur's Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm, but as with any complex release, it hasn't been without its share of problems. One such issue that players have been facing is the "Not Launching on Steam Deck" error. This frustrating problem can prevent gamers from diving into the captivating universe of Baldur's Gate 3.

The game features a rich character creation system, turn-based combat, dynamic environments, and online multiplayer. However, some players have reported difficulties running the game on their Steam Deck, a portable gaming device that lets you play your Steam games anywhere. In this article, we'll delve into the possible reasons behind this error and provide comprehensive solutions to get the game up and running smoothly on your Steam Deck.

Baldur's Gate 3 how to fix the "Not Launching on Steam Deck" Error

The "Not Launching on Steam Deck" error occurs when players attempt to start Baldur's Gate 3 on their Steam Deck handheld device and encounter difficulties that prevent the game from launching as expected. This can be due to various reasons, from software conflicts to compatibility issues.

Possible reasons for the error

1) Incompatibility with Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is a unique gaming platform, and not all games are optimized to run flawlessly on it from the get-go. Some games might require specific settings or adjustments to run properly on this handheld device.

2) Graphics driver issues

Outdated or incompatible graphics drivers can hinder the game's ability to launch on the Steam Deck. Ensuring that your graphics drivers are up to date is crucial for a smooth gaming experience.

3) Compatibility with Proton

Baldur's Gate 3 relies on Proton, a compatibility tool that enables Windows games to run on Linux-based systems. Selecting the right version of Proton can impact the game's launch on the Steam Deck.

4) Software conflicts

Background applications or overlays can sometimes conflict with Baldur’s Gate 3, preventing it from launching properly, because they may use up bandwidth, create crashes, block game access, or interfere with the game’s launch process.

5) Corrupted game files

Corrupted files are an anomaly in the game files that either come from faulty memory sources, sudden power failure, or improper installation. Verifying the integrity of the game files can help identify and fix any corrupted files.

Solutions to fix the error

1) Check Compatibility settings

Navigate to the game's properties and select the Compatibility tab. Enable the "Force Compatibility" option and choose the appropriate version of Proton, such as Proton Experimental, from the dropdown menu.

2) Update graphics drivers

Having an out of date graphic drivers may cause an issue due to them being incompatible with the game’s requirements. Visit your graphics card manufacturer's website (Nvidia, AMD, Intel) to download and install the latest drivers.

3) Disable overlays

Turn off any overlays or background applications that might interfere with the game's launch, such as Nvidia GeForce Experience's in-game overlay.

4) Reinstall graphics drivers

If issues persist, consider reinstalling your graphics drivers. You can also try rolling back to an older driver version if necessary.

5) Verify game files

Use the Steam client to verify the integrity of the Baldur's Gate 3 game files. This process can identify and fix corrupted files that might be causing the launch error.

6) Restart Steam Deck

Sometimes a simple restart of the Steam Deck can resolve launch issues caused by temporary glitches or conflicts.

7) Select DirectX 11 (DX11)

When launching the game, opt for DirectX 11 instead of Vulkan. While Vulkan can offer better performance in some cases, DX11 might provide more stable gameplay on the Steam Deck.

The "Not Launching on Steam Deck" error in Baldur's Gate 3 can be frustrating, but armed with the right knowledge and solutions, you can overcome this hurdle.

By addressing compatibility settings, updating graphics drivers, and ensuring a smooth software environment, you'll be well on your way to enjoying the captivating world of Baldur's Gate 3 on your Steam Deck. Remember, each player's setup might be unique, so feel free to explore different solutions until you find the one that works best for you.