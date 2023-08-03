Best Baldur's Gate 3 settings for Steam Deck

Baldur's Gate 3 is now out on all major platforms. It is also playable on the Steam Deck and has been optimized by Valve to run well on that handheld device. However, gamers might be unable to crank up this title's settings to the absolute highest on this console. Despite relying on some lower graphics settings, this Dungeons and Dragons-style RPG looks fantastic on the device and is enough for gaming on the go.
With some tweaks to its settings, players can expect a stable 60 FPS in Baldur's Gate 3. This article will list the best options to use in that game when it's running on the Steam Deck.
Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck
Baldur's Gate 3's recommended settings on the Steam Deck can easily run the game at 30 FPS without major hiccups. However, gamers can crank up the settings slightly higher to a mix of medium and high without sacrificing framerates. With some temporal upscaling, the title runs well in such settings.
The best settings combination for this game on the Steam's Deck is as follows:
Video
- Fullscreen display: Display 1
- Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10) 60 Hz
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vsync: Disabled
- Framerate cap enabled: On
- Framerate cap: 30
- Gamma correction: As per your preference
- Overall preset: Custom
- Model quality: Medium
- Instance distance: Medium
- Texture quality: Medium
- Texture filtering: Trilinear
Lighting
- Light shadows: On
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Cloud quality: Medium
- Animation LOD detail: Medium
- AMD FSR 1.0: Performance
- Sharpness: As per your preference
- Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Depth of field: As per your preference
- God rays: Disabled
- Bloom: Disabled
- Subsurface scattering: Disabled
Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck
60 FPS in Baldur's Gate 3 on the Steam Deck can be a bit difficult to hit. Even with the lowest settings applied, the game doesn't render at this framerate. Thus, players will have to rely on some aggressive upscaling to hit 60 frames a second.
The best settings for the handheld console to get a stable 60 FPS are as follows:
Video
- Fullscreen display: Display 1
- Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10) 60 Hz
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vsync: Disabled
- Framerate cap enabled: On
- Framerate cap: 60
- Gamma correction: As per your preference
- Overall preset: Custom
- Model quality: Low
- Instance distance: Low
- Texture quality: Low
- Texture filtering: Trilinear
Lighting
- Light shadows: Off
- Shadow quality: Low
- Cloud quality: Low
- Animation LOD detail: Low
- AMD FSR 1.0: Quality
- Sharpness: As per your preference
- Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): Off
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Depth of field: As per your preference
- God rays: Disabled
- Bloom: Disabled
- Subsurface scattering: Disabled
Overall, the latest Baldur's Gate runs pretty well on the handheld for an expansive RPG. Although gamers will have to sacrifice the visuals a bit, the title runs and plays like a charm on the Steam Deck.