Best Baldur's Gate 3 settings for Steam Deck

Baldur's Gate 3 is now out on all major platforms. It is also playable on the Steam Deck and has been optimized by Valve to run well on that handheld device. However, gamers might be unable to crank up this title's settings to the absolute highest on this console. Despite relying on some lower graphics settings, this Dungeons and Dragons-style RPG looks fantastic on the device and is enough for gaming on the go.

With some tweaks to its settings, players can expect a stable 60 FPS in Baldur's Gate 3. This article will list the best options to use in that game when it's running on the Steam Deck.

Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck

Baldur's Gate 3's recommended settings on the Steam Deck can easily run the game at 30 FPS without major hiccups. However, gamers can crank up the settings slightly higher to a mix of medium and high without sacrificing framerates. With some temporal upscaling, the title runs well in such settings.

The best settings combination for this game on the Steam's Deck is as follows:

Video

Fullscreen display: Display 1

Display 1 Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10) 60 Hz

1280 x 800 (16:10) 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: Disabled

Disabled Framerate cap enabled: On

On Framerate cap: 3 0

0 Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Overall preset: Custom

Custom Model quality: Medium

Medium Instance distance: Medium

Medium Texture quality: Medium

Medium Texture filtering: Trilinear

Lighting

Light shadows: On

On Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cloud quality: Medium

Medium Animation LOD detail: Medium

Medium AMD FSR 1.0: Performance

Performance Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On

On Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Ambient occlusion: On

On Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference God rays: Disabled

Disabled Bloom: Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck

60 FPS in Baldur's Gate 3 on the Steam Deck can be a bit difficult to hit. Even with the lowest settings applied, the game doesn't render at this framerate. Thus, players will have to rely on some aggressive upscaling to hit 60 frames a second.

The best settings for the handheld console to get a stable 60 FPS are as follows:

Video

Fullscreen display: Display 1

Display 1 Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10) 60 Hz

1280 x 800 (16:10) 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: Disabled

Disabled Framerate cap enabled: On

On Framerate cap: 60

60 Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Overall preset: Custom

Custom Model quality: Low

Low Instance distance: Low

Low Texture quality: Low

Low Texture filtering: Trilinear

Lighting

Light shadows: Off

Off Shadow quality: Low

Low Cloud quality: Low

Low Animation LOD detail: Low

Low AMD FSR 1.0: Quality

Quality Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Ambient occlusion: On

On Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference God rays: Disabled

Disabled Bloom: Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Overall, the latest Baldur's Gate runs pretty well on the handheld for an expansive RPG. Although gamers will have to sacrifice the visuals a bit, the title runs and plays like a charm on the Steam Deck.