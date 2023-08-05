How to fix Baldur’s Gate 3 Not Launching on Steam Deck error? possible reasons and more explored

In recent times, Baldur’s Gate 3 has become the talk of the town as the most highly anticipated RPG. Its availability on the Steam Deck further amplifies the excitement. However, numerous users of Steam Deck have encountered issues when trying to initiate the game. Do not fret, as this is not a groundbreaking problem. It is a recurring occurrence when games are first released.

Fortunately, with a quick hack, you can run the game without any issues on your device. This article will guide you in fixing the issue of launching BG3 properly on Steam Deck.

Fix Baldur’s Gate 3 Not Launching on Steam Deck error in 7 simple steps

Several reports suggest that the functionality of the BG3 on Steam Deck is being affected by outages. Users on the Steam Deck have also encountered crashes during gameplay and difficulties loading the game. However, an effective workaround involves utilizing Proton Experimental to ensure the game is up and running smoothly.

Follow the steps to fix the issue:

Launch the Steam Deck and navigate to Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the gear icon to open Settings. Select Properties. Go to the Compatibility tab on the left. Enable the use of the Steam Play compatibility tool. Select Proton Experimental from the drop-down menu. Go back to BG3 and hit Play.

This should fix the error regarding launching BG3. However, if you're still facing the error, you can try selecting various Proton versions to potentially run the game properly. Furthermore, verifying the game files is also a viable method to fix crashing errors.

How to verify Baldur’s Gate 3 game files on Steam Deck to fix the Not Launching error

Go to BG3's Local Files and choose to Verify Integrity (Image via Steam)

Restart your Steam Deck and launch BG3 if the game doesn’t work after making the aforementioned changes. Additionally, scan and repair corrupt files to address any launch issues you may encounter. This should assist you in starting the game smoothly.

To do this:

Go to Baldur’s Gate 3 and select the gear icon. Choose Properties. Navigate to the Local Files section from the left. Select Verify Integrity.

Following that, wait for the process to conclude and try to open the game.

For a more stable gameplay experience, when starting the game, be sure to choose DirectX 11 from the launcher. While Vulkan generally provides superior performance in most scenarios, it is advisable to opt for DX11.

Brought to life by Larian Studios, BG3 meticulously shines as a notable addition to the world of RPGs, offering players a rich and immersive experience. Furthermore, this game draws inspiration from the venerable Dungeons & Dragons tabletop system.

For additional information and guides on Baldur's Gate 3, make sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda.