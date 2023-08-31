Baldur's Gate 3: Orphic Hammer guide

Baldur's Gate 3 presents an array of distinctive weapons, encompassing both ranged and melee options. These weapons can be obtained within the game through various means, including purchasing and exploration. However, certain weapons are exclusively attainable by accomplishing quests. The main campaign of Baldur's Gate 3 provides unique challenges, and once completed, players are bestowed with precious rewards such as valuable treasures, crafting resources, potent weaponry, and equipment.

Additionally, concealed within different regions are legendary weapons, allowing players to discover these hidden gems. An example of such a weapon is the Orphic Hammer, essentially a Legendary Warhammer. It becomes attainable while progressing through Act 3 of the game. This article offers valuable insights into acquiring the Orphic Hammer weapon in Baldur's Gate 3.

Steps to Obtain the Orphic Hammer in Baldur's Gate 3

Step 1:

Hope in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

During your Act 3 playthrough, you can acquire the Orphic Hammer once you arrive at the House of Hope. After arriving at this location, continue moving forward to reach the door, and at this point, a character named Hope will emerge.

Opt for the initial dialogue choice when engaging with Hope. Following this, the door will unlock and open up.

Step 2:

Make your way to the Archive (Image via Larian Studios)

Following that, continue straight until you encounter a Dining area. From this point, make a right turn and continue onwards. You will soon reach a door, open it, and head towards the left.

Keep moving forward without turning, and you will eventually arrive at another door. Proceed to open this door as well, step inside the room, and you will have reached the location known as the Archive.

Step 3:

Engage with Archivist (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon arriving at the Archive, engage with the character known as the Archivist and select the second choice during the conversation.

Next, opt for the second dialogue option, initiating a brief Dice Game of Intimidation. Complete the game successfully and exit the area.

Step 4:

The Mystic Force Curtain in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Your next goal is to reach Raphael's Bedroom. Exit the area where you encountered the Archivist and make a left turn. Proceed straight without taking any turns until you reach the area of the Mystic Force Curtain.

Engage with the curtain by interacting with it, then turn left and continue moving forward. Along the way, you will encounter a character named Haarlep. Your objective is to obtain Raphael's Safe Key from Haarlep.

Step 5:

Haarlep in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

There are two methods to acquire the key. The first is to engage in combat and defeat Haarlep, while the second involves fulfilling his requests. Opting to comply with his commands is recommended to avoid engaging in battle.

During your interaction, avoid selecting the Heart and Soul option. Following this, you will receive Raphael's Safe Key.

Step 6:

Head over to the photo frame (Image via Larian Studios)

Once you have acquired Raphael's Safe Key, head to the photo frame in the same room, close to the bed. Activate the button, causing the poster to uncover a Safe.

Unlock the Safe to obtain the Soul Coin and an Open Letter. After this, return to the Archive.

Step 7:

After arriving at the Archive, head directly towards the Sphere. Engage with the Sphere and select the dialogue, " Give me my heart's desires."

Next, the Sphere will disappear, and you will effectively obtain the legendary Orphic Hammer.

In addition to the Orphic Hammer, there exist other rare weapons that you should acquire while progressing through Act 3. This act also presents encounters with powerful bosses and enemies, making it essential to fulfill objectives and procure these concealed weapons, as they can provide valuable assistance in battles.