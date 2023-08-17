Baldur's Gate 3 player recreates Vox Machina's Keyleth

The influence of tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPGs) has become more prevalent recently, and Baldur's Gate 3 is the latest example. Aside from playing it themselves on a live table or in video games, people can enjoy watching or listening to others play pen-and-paper style RPG games like Dungeons and Dragons on Twitch, YouTube, and through podcasts.

Perhaps the most popular channel where people can watch others play D&D is Critical Role. It is a series that stars Matthew Mercer as the Dungeon Master, along with other professional voice actors as the player characters.

Now, someone has combined the two Dungeons and Dragons-inspired worlds and created a Baldur's Gate 3 avatar based on a prominent Critical Role character, Keyleth.

Keyleth finds a new home in Baldur's Gate 3

The Baldur's Gate 3 player who brought Keyleth into the game is known on Reddit as u/SqueezeBoxGaming. Using the game's character creator, they were able to perfectly copy Keyleth's features, especially her signature red hair and green eyes.

Aside from her physical likeness, u/SqueezeBoxGaming also used the same class and race that Keyleth has, a Half-elf Druid. With these choices, they have made a character faithful to its inspiration. This pseudo-crossover makes it seem like Keyleth has found a new home, albeit in a non-canonical way.

For the uninitiated, the physical look of Keyleth that this Baldur's Gate 3 character draws inspiration from is not exactly from Critical Role's livestreams. Instead, it is based on the Legend of Vox Machina animated series. But of course, her looks in the animated series are still based on her original character description.

The Legend of Vox Machina is based on Critical Role's first campaign and is available through Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video. Meanwhile, episodes of Critical Role are available on Twitch and Youtube.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that someone has created a character in Baldur's Gate 3 inspired by popular fictional figures. Someone brought The Witcher's Triss Merigold to the game using the in-game character creator.

Baldur's Gate 3's character creator has allowed players to make a wide range of avatars. Some have been serious, while a few have been quite wacky. Others still are inspired by different characters that exist in pop culture.

The in-game character creator has been praised as being one of the better ones in recent memory, as it allows players to make characters that can look almost like everything a player can imagine.

Aside from an avatar's physical looks, players can also choose from a wide variety of races and classes. While not every single subclass and subrace from D&D is available in the game, there are already plenty of options that should allow you to create whatever character you please.