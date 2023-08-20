Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowfell is among the most important locations in the game, playing a pivotal role in bringing the storyline together in Act 2. This dark and mysterious territory is a point of no return where players are required to make critical decisions that significantly affect their outcomes and endings. The presence of Shadowfell exemplifies the title's faithful adaptation of the world of Forgotten Realms of Dungeons and Dragons.
In the lore, Shadowfell is a replica dimension, except everything is dark and gray. It can be accessed by creatures via Shadow Crossings, which are small portals that form in places where spirits and death linger. This gloomy backstory directly translates to the actual game, although you will need to complete several quests to reach the place.
Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowfell location guide
Created by the goddess of darkness, Shar, Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowfell is a dark and gloomy replica of the Prime Material Plane, the realm where most of the campaign is set. It's the closest thing on Earth in the Dungeons and Dragons lore and also the area where the Forgotten Realms is located.
You will encounter this area in the game after completing some quests, particularly those in the Nightsong Quest storyline. This quest begins in Act 1, where you can talk to Aradin in Druid Grove, get information from Liam in Shattered Sanctum, or free Halsin.
The story continues in Act 2 when you start to search for the Nightsong from Thorm Mausoleum. At this stage, it is important to include Shadowheart in your active party as this is a culminating point for her character's story.
On your way to the Gauntlet of Shar, where you are supposed to find the Nightsong, you will encounter puzzles to solve and a major boss battle. You will obtain four Umbral Gems in the process, which is important to open the area to the Nightsong.
Place the four gems in the Ancient Altar to access the Inner Sanctum, where the entrance of the Shadowfell is waiting.
Once the stone door opens, head inside the room to locate a pool of liquid. This is the Shadowfell Entrance, and you will be asked to confirm your entry to the region.
When to enter Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowfell
As mentioned, Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowfell is a point of no return. Once you enter this area, you will lose access to all waypoints and quests in Act 1, such as Druid Grove, Underdark, Grymforge, and Githyanki Creche, among others.
If possible, exhaust all possible quests and offerings in Act 1 before heading to this region. Otherwise, you can complete some quests pivotal in accessing the arc:
- Avenge Glut’s Circle
- Find Arabella’s Parents
- Find Rolan in the Shadows
- Find the Githyanki Creche
- Help Omeluum Investigate the Parasite
- Lift the Shadow Curse
- Punish the Wicked
- Rescue Wulbren and Tieflings
- Seek Protection from the Shadow Curse
- The Hellion’s Heart
- Wake Up Art Cullagh
That concludes our foray into Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowfell.