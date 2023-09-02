Baldur's Gate 3 Sinister Door in Cazador's Palace guide

Baldur's Gate 3 provides players with a diverse setting that is brimming with mysteries, concealed routes, distinctive NPCs, and rare treasures. Completing the quest's objectives in the game can prove to be challenging at times due to certain obstacles obstructing progress.

While some of these barriers can be overcome by solving puzzles associated with them, others demand players to decipher inscriptions to access these passages. One such example encountered during the Act 3 gameplay is the Sinister Door.

Opening the Sinister Door within Baldur's Gate 3 presents a formidable challenge, demanding players to undertake a series of tasks. These tasks encompass combat encounters and the precise navigation needed to acquire essential key items. This article offers guidance on effectively opening the Sinister Door situated within Cazador's Palace in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3: Steps to open Sinister Door in Cazador's Palace

Step 1

Cazador's Palace in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

In Act 3 gameplay of Baldur's Gate 3, you'll have the opportunity to explore Cazador's Palace. To reach this location, head to the Lower City and follow the directions provided in the image above. These directions will lead you to specific coordinates, X: 81, Y: 4. Once you reach this precise spot, open the gates, and you'll gain access to Cazador's Palace.

Step 2

Continue straight without making any turns (Image via Larian Studios)

After reaching Cazador's Palace, continue straight without making any turns until you encounter the Sinister Door, located at coordinates X: 1285, Y: 989. Once you reach the Sinister Door, head to the right side and use the stairs to access the lower area.

Step 3

A peculiar room emitting toxic (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon reaching the lower region and heading slightly to the left, you'll come across a peculiar room emitting toxic, glowing fumes. Its coordinates are X: 1297, Y: 970. Proceed to open the door and step inside.

Step 4

You'll encounter a wardrobe (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon entering the room, utilize your jumping skills to navigate to the left corner. When you reach the left corner, you'll encounter a wardrobe. Open it to discover a book titled Kozakuran Dictionary. Be sure to keep this book as it will be essential for unlocking the Sinister Door.

Step 5

You will come across another room (Image via Larian Studios)

Your next goal is to obtain the Szarr Family Ring, which serves as the key to the Sinister Door. After acquiring the Kozakuran Dictionary, exit the current room and continue forward. On the right-hand side, you will come across another room located at Coordinates X: 1295, Y: 984.

Step 6

Skull Soldier named Godey (Image via Larian Studios)

You'll encounter a Skull Soldier named Godey, and your battle with him will begin. Use your powerful spells to defeat him, after which he will drop the Szarr Family Ring. Grab the ring and exit the area.

Step 7

Once you've obtained the Szarr Family Ring, return to the Sinister Door. Utilize both the Ring and the book for deciphering the door's scriptures. With these items in your possession, you'll successfully unlock the Sinister Door.

In Baldur's Gate 3, Act 3 presents a distinctive range of quests, encompassing puzzles, confrontations with formidable foes, and the quests to locate missing characters. Additionally, certain quests within Act 3 offer the chance to obtain powerful weapons as a reward. In short, this part of the game delivers an enjoyable RPG adventure.