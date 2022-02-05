Ban wave outlaws Predator players abusing Ranked exploitation in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 11 has almost ended, and a recent ban wave has wiped out a total of 71 Predator players trying to climb up the ranks using an exploit. Respawn Entertainment has been exceptionally responsive in such matters, and it’s no different this time.

Apex Legends uses the Easy-Anti Cheat software to detect suspicious gamers. But in situations like this, a manual hand is needed to check and ban those who abuse the system.

71 Predator players got banned for abusing Ranked exploit in Apex Legends

In most games with a Ranked system, players will try to gain an advantage over others using unfair means. In that case, they need to be banned from ruining the experience for the fair gamers in the lobby.

Recently, 71 Apex Predator users were banned for abusing Ranked exploitation in the game. The Security Analyst at Respawn, Conor “Hideouts” Ford, tweeted about the ban wave on February 2 that struck those exploiting a kill-farming glitch and cheaters in Arenas.

It has been reported that 44 Xbox and 27 PS4 Predators were using the Ranked exploit. Consequently, they have been removed from the leaderboards for the same.

Conor Ford added:

“Ranked leaderboards are cleaned of players who were suspended for kill farming & lobby glitch… Other arenas leaderboards have been purged of the suspended exploiters (44 Xbox preds, 27 PS4 preds)”.

Using unethical means of gaining advantage should be avoided at any cost in any game. Such acts result in bans and create a negative impact on the community.

This is the second wave of bans by Respawn in the last two weeks. The battle royale game’s developers are trying their best to provide a fair experience to users, and their efforts are evident.

The new season of Apex Legends will bring many changes, like an Olympus rework, a new legend called “Mad Maggie,” which Aceu clearly is not a fan of, and more. Fans are excited for its release, expected to go live on February 8.

