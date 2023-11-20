Basically Purple Teyvat Product locations in Genshin Impact

The new event in Genshin Impact is based on photographs across different terrains of Teyvat. The Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log is the event's name, requiring players to acquire hints and capture images based on those hints. With five image samples, you are free to exchange different colors of samples from your friends and obtain Primogems.

Day 5 of the event wants you to find Purple Products across Teyvat, and capture them via the event-exclusive item, Image Sampling Kamera. This article will guide you through the exact locations of the required items, further helping you to spend ten reels as required.

Genshin Impact: Basically Purple Teyvat Product locations

Event sample page (Image via Genshin Impact)

On Day 5 of the Adversarial Technology event, Lepine-Pauline requires samples of Purple Teyvat Products. Here are a few items that need to be picked up:

Naku Weed.

Wolfhook.

Violetgrass.

Crystal Marrow.

Amakumo Fruit.

Lumidouce Bell.

Lavender Melon.

Horsetail.

Onikabuto

While you will need only 10, it is best to keep tabs on the locations of multiple specialties.

1) Wolfhook

Wolfhook is one of many purple specialties across Teyvat, primarily found in Mondstadt's Wolvendom. Spawn on the waypoint just left of the Mondstadt city on the map, and climb your way using the mountain path, towards the Lupus Boreas boss arena. The image of the waypoint has been provided below.

Waypoint for Wolvendom (Image via Genshin Impact)

From there, you can find a total of 25 Wolfhook berries in the vicinity. The image of the interactive map should provide a more precise location.

Wolfhook locations in Wolvendom (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

You can head in the opposite direction for more berries as well.

2) Naku Weed

The second specialty comes in the form of Naku Weed, exclusive to the Inazuma region. Four main islands, namely the Narukami, Kannazuka, Yashiori, and Seirai have Naku Weeds in huge numbers. However, it is recommended to spawn on the Koseki Village waypoint on Seirai Island, and follow the locations given in the image below.

Naku Weed locations (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Another location is near the Statue of the Seven of Seirai Island.

3) Amakumo Fruit

While on the topic of Seirai Island, you can take pictures of Amakumo Fruits as well, since this specific region is the only place that holds the local specialty. Amakumo Fruits can be farmed on the outer body of the mountain, alongside other parts of the island as well. The image below provides a clearer idea of the specialty's location.

Amakumo Fruit (Image via Interactive Map/HoYoverse)

A safe location is to spawn on the rightmost waypoint of Amakumo Peak, and head southwest. You should find a few groups of Amakumo plants.

4) Onikabuto

Onikabuto is another specialty from Inazuma, which counts towards the Purple Teyvat specialty, required for Day 5. These beetles can be found within the Narukami Islands, Kannazuka, Yashiori, and Seirai. However, the most efficient place should be the Kannazuka, near the Tatarasuna waypoint of the forge.

Onikabuto locations (Image via Interactive Map/HoYoverse)

Spawn and climb the hill behind to start your search. The image of the pinpoint locations given above should be enough. Once you have secured 10 reels, head back to the event NPC and exchange for Primogems and other rewards.