Genshin Impact Naku Weed locations and Kuki Shinobu ascension materials guide

Kuki Shinobu is a new 4-star character in Genshin Impact that requires Naku Weed as one of her ascension materials. In the previous version, the 5-star character Yoimiya was the only unit that favored Naku Weed. Therefore, players who didn't have her did not possess any of the local speciality.

With the addition of Kuki Shinobu to the game, many players have started to farm for Naku Weed, especially since rumors of the Yoimiya rerun banner are increasing. Here are the locations of all Naku Weed in Genshin Impact and other ascension materials required by Kuki Shinobu.

All Naku Weed locations in Genshin Impact version 2.7

Naku Weeds in Narukami Island (Image via HoYoverse)

Naku Weeds in Genshin Impact are mostly grouped together in one location, making it easier for players to farm. There are 16 of the local specialties in the Grand Narukami Shrine and three in Konda Village. Since there are many more places to collect Naku Weed, it is recommended that gamers simply ignore the last three Naku Weeds on Narukami Island to save time.

All Naku Weeds in Kannazuka (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Inazuma island is Kannazuka, with 22 Naku Weeds in Tatarasuna. Similar to the previous location, there are three of these local specialties near the coast of Kujou Encampment that players can choose to collect or ignore.

All Naku Weeds in Yashiori Island (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two spots on Genshin Impact's Yashiori Island that spawn Naku Weeds. Eight of them are in Higi Village, and another five are in the Jakotsu Mine.

All Naku Weeds in Seirai Island (Image via HoYoverse)

The last location to farm Naku Weed is Seirai Island, which plays host to most of them in the game. Over 50 Naku Weeds can be farmed from this location alone, and players should prioritize collecting the local specialty in this spot.

Kuki Shinobu needs a total of 168 Naku Weed to ascend to her highest level. Genshin Impact players can farm all of them in one day if they collect every Naku Weed in their world and visit a friend's world to collect the remaining Naku Weeds.

Kuki Shinobu ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu is the newest character in the game and was released just a day ago (June 21, 2022) in Arataki Itto's banner. Typically, the majority of her ascension materials are tied to Inazuma-related materials and the recently added Chasm. The following items are required to raise Kuki Shinobu to level 90:

168 Naku Weeds 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 9 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone 18 Spectral Husk 30 Spectral Husk 36 Spectral Nucleus 46 Runic Fang 420,000 Mora

On Seirai and Watatsumi Island, there are foes that can be farmed for Spectral Husks. These foes, known as Specters, are primarily found on the shores of bodies of water. For Runic Fangs, gamers need to defeat Ruin Serpent, a new boss added to the Chasm in version 2.6.

Kuki Shinobu is the first Electro healer in the game, making new players question which equipment is the best for her. Here is a guide to Kuki Shinobu's build in the game.

