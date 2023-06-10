Battlefield 2042 announces Double XP event for Season 5

Battlefield 2042's fifth season has begun, and this title's creators have announced and released a Double XP event to help players grind the new Battle Pass faster. The game gets a new BP each season, and this one is no exception. Its latest patch also came with fresh a map, weapons, gameplay improvements, quality-of-life updates, and more changes.

Double XP is an excellent way for players to earn twice as many experience points as the usual rate for their efforts. The Battle Pass has 100 tiers and takes a long time to complete. Additionally, new weapons are introduced in the BP, and players must reach specific tiers to acquire them. Double XP is a great way to obtain these items.

Information regarding when gamers can expect this event to show up has been offered below.

Schedule for the Double XP event in Battlefield 2042

The Double XP event began on June 9, 2023, and will run until Wednesday, June 14, 2023, ending at 12 pm UTC/5:30 pm IST of that day. Players will not have much time to enjoy this special event, so they should take advantage of it by grinding the Battle Pass as much as possible to save time and obtain exciting prizes quickly.

The Double XP event has arrived in Battlefield 2042

The Battlefield 2042 Double XP event occurred shortly after Season 5's release. Since many players don't have much time to devote during the week, DICE has permitted this event to run during weekends, allowing users to spend more time in-game and earn twice as much XP.

Gamers do not need to go through any special processes to participate in it; they can just jump into any match and gain double XP based on their performance. Furthermore, the event is more beneficial to players who purchase the Battle Pass but fail to complete it owing to time restrictions, causing them to miss out on the final-tier reward.

However, with Battlefield 2042's Double XP inclusion, players won't need to grind for long and will see some XP gains to complete the Battle Pass swiftly.

That's all there is to know about the new Double XP event in Battlefield 2042.

