Battlefield 2042 Season 5 is almost here and it is set to bring in a lot of exciting content throughout the duration of the Battle Pass. Some of the content coming with the launch of the update includes a map called Reclaimed, new weapons, equipment, quality-of-life improvements, and changes to Dozer and Irish specialists.

As it is a global update, Season 5 will go live all over the world at the same time while being available on all platforms simultaneously.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 release date and time for all regions and platforms

The official dates and times for Battlefield 2042 Season 5 release are:

June 7, 5 am PT (US West Coast)

June 7, 7 am CT (Illinois)

June 7, 8 am ET (US East Coast)

June 7, 1 pm BST (UK)

June 7, 2 pm CEST (Central Europe)

June 7, 3 pm MSK (Moscow)

June 7, 5:30 pm IST (India)

June 7, 8 pm CST (Hong Kong)

June 7, 9 pm JST (Japan)

June 7, 10 pm AEDT (Australia)

June 8, 12 am NZDT (New Zealand)

The new season is named "New Dawn" as it aims to rejuvenate the playerbase while improving the gameplay experience exponentially. DICE also has plans to release a significant update midway through the season, keeping the content flowing for the game.

Arriving later in the season, there will be new Vault Weapon attachments, Hourglass map rework, and even more quality-of-life improvements. These include the Squad Management feature, which will allow players to form or become part of a squad through the squad menu. It will let them spawn on specific members while being able to issue commands such as attack or defend objectives.

The patch notes for the update are already live, highlighting all the changes that will be added to the game. These include new weapons, equipment, vehicle updates, bug fixes, audio improvements, added features, and much more.

The preload for players across all platforms will go live eight hours before the update does. The expected size for the update is around 10 GB. Battlefield 2042 Season 5 will be available on all platforms at launch, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

