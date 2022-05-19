"The season that will make or break the game": Battlefield 2042 community reacts to potential release date for Season One

DICE has finally broken the ice with new information about Battlefield 2042 and its much-awaited content for Season One. The game has come under fire for its overall execution, and the delay in Season One content has been a major issue.

This is partly to do with the game's content drought and because some players have paid extra for the content they're yet to receive. If the latest information is to be believed, Season One content will be coming in June. However, players are still skeptical about the possible dates.

Season One is supposed to add different things to Battlefield 2042 when it finally arrives. The list includes a new map, specialists, and weapons available to those buying the costlier editions. It has been the opinion of some that the content delay has worsened the game's condition. However, it looks all set to change as the potential release dates aren't very far off.

DICE informs about the potential release dates of the delayed Season One content in Battlefield 2042

The initial news of the delay in Season One was announced at the start of 2022. Back then, DICE had cited the quality of its products as the chief reason for its decision. While some fans appreciated DICE's decision back then, many have grown frustrated with the entire ordeal.

The bigger reason for the frustration has been down to the overall content present in the game, with players regularly complaining about the available content. With patch 4.1, DICE has announced that the following content in the update is scheduled for Season One.

DICE has stated that the content is set for release in early June and will be released in future patches. The developers have also announced that they will reveal more information as the date comes closer.

Community reacts to news of the potential release of Season One content

While fans are generally happy with the fresh news of a potential release date, some are quite skeptical. This is down to the usual trend with the work done by DICE on Battlefield 2042.

One player stated that the "currently scheduled" will indicate that there could be further delays.

Some feel that it might be the end of July for them to get their hands on the Season One content.

One user mocked the developers by pointing out how the year hasn't been mentioned.

Some are already afraid that the Season One content could also be released in a poor state, and the developers might go on holiday without fixing them.

Some aren't as excited as others as far as new seasonal content is concerned.

There is a dire need for more guns in-game and players believe that they should add a lot more to make up for the already limited selection.

Specialists in Battlefield 2042 have been in a spot of bother as many believe that the system doesn't work. Many have requested a change to the system, but some now feel there will never be a change.

The onus on DICE will be to ensure that the release of Season One content will occur properly. There has already been a massive loss of reputation, and anything inferior from hereon could kill Battlefield 2042 for good.

