Battlefield 2042 community remain unconvinced, even after Season 1 enjoys three times the playerbase as Halo Infinite

Due to an internal meeting, the names Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite were tied up earlier in the year. Interesting news emerged that the publishers EA felt that the latest Halo title played a crucial role in the dismal reception of their Battlefield product. There were clarifications down the line that the words had been misinterpreted and the sentence was misconstrued. Ironically, for all its vices, the latest Battlefield game is outdoing Halo Infinite, at the time of writing this article, in terms of player count.

There have been several problems with Battlefield 2042 ever since the game's incredibly publicized release. However, nothing seemed to work for the game with a variety of problems, ranging from performance issues to overall content, as the player count on Steam even dropped to below 1000 at one point. The recently added seasonal content has increased the game's player count after a considerable period of time. In contrast, Halo Infinite's downfall has been even greater in terms of player count. A game once considered a pathfinder for the franchise has seen a drastic drop in active players. As expected, the community had some words to say about the situation.

The Battlefield 2042 community reacts to the game having more active players on Steam than Halo Infinite

When Tom Henderson made the post comparing the numbers of Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite, it certainly looked unreal. While Halo Infinite seemed to be doing okay at one point, Battlefield 2042 was suffering. However, that no longer seems to be the case as more people are now playing the latest Battlefield title.

Of course, these numbers are only a part of the total playerbase, as there are different platforms whose numbers haven't been accounted for. Nevertheless, this will be considered a small triumph for DICE and EA, who have been able to reasonably gain back some players who had stopped playing the game.

Halo Infinite is also having trouble with how 343 Industries managed the game. Despite being free-to-play, it has failed to retain players' interests. The player count has gradually decreased, clearly showing that content is still 'king' in this modern age. Nevertheless, many didn't expect Battlefield 2042 to make the recovery it has made so far.

Not every player is as happy with the numbers, as one fan pointed out that when the season started, there were close to 15,000 concurrent players on Steam. The number has now reduced by more than half, and this goes to show that people may have just lowered their standards.

One fan is fed up of hearing the same thing and clearly doesn't want to see people talking positively about the game when the next Battlefield title releases.

Much of the appreciation of the new season has come in the form of the Exposure map, which has certainly delighted many fans.

While 6,000 players is technically an increase, one player pointed out that this is still lower than the count in some of the older games in the franchise, even after 2042's release.

Despite all the improvements, some players are still not convinced with the product's quality and have chosen not to return.

For many, the new season has helped the game bounce back from an earlier spell of poor performances.

While overall opinions are still mixed, there's no denying that the first season has allowed Battlefield 2042 to regain at least some of its lost reputation.

