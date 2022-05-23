"Battlefield 2042 is a long lost cause at this point": Community reacts at a previous franchise entry having more weapons

Battlefield 2042 has been a nightmare for EA and DICE, as fans have grown increasingly dissatisfied with it. The game's major problems are quite straightforward - many bugs, poor content, and terrible execution.

What has irritated plenty of fans is that older games in the series had more content that included simple things like weapons. One fan stated how Battlefield 4 had more guns at launch and eventually received more in future updates.

This is in stark contrast to Battlefield 2042, where content has been a major area of dissatisfaction. Many believe that DICE has handled things very poorly, and the quality on show is way below expectations. While the developers have continued to work, players haven't been swayed by their efforts.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to the lack of content in the current game

Reddit user u/Dedzigs decided to compare the number of guns available in Battlefield 2042 to that in Battlefield 4. The guns available in the current game are not only lesser than that of the older ones but there has been no fresh update.

Other players have also expressed their opinions on the issue, as many have complained about the content added by DICE. One fan added that progression meant something in Battlefield 4, unlike the current game.

Another person is quite puzzled that DICE hasn't copied all the guns from the Portal mode and made them official. The Portal mode is one of the rare areas that players have loved in general.

In reply, a user commented that the limited nature of those guns means that they're not worth mentioning in a proper way.

It has been a strong belief by a section that DICE has just regressed from its previous work. One user even recalled how Battlefield 4 had a staggering number of weapons, which can't be said about the recent releases.

A Reddit user was glad that they're no longer the only ones who noticed how few weapons are available in Battlefield 2042.

Another player stated that the lack of content in the current game is just sad.

Many fans have requested DICE to work on a remastered version of Battlefield 4 as long as they know what they're doing and rely on the testers' advice.

Some are ready to settle for a next-gen upgrade as well if a full remaster is out of the question.

What's remarkable is that the guns in Battlefield 4 had different models. This difference in the model resulted in variations that made the weapons stand out.

One player thinks the only thing that can save Battlefield 2042 is new content. However, what DICE has done so far is fix the bugs that have created more bugs, and the live-service portion is barebones. Hence, the player believes that there won't be much of an improvement.

The number of guns is just one area where Battlefield 2042 has failed to build on the success of the previous games. In the past, players have complained about how gameplay-altering natural disasters are also less compared. It will remain to be seen how much of the missing items can ultimately be made up by DICE.

Edited by R. Elahi