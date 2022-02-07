Battlefield 2042 players have now launched a petition seeking a refund for the game across all platforms

Community frustrations with Battlefield 2042 seem to have reached an all-time high. Players have now seemingly launched a petition where they are demanding refunds for the game across all platforms.

DICE’s latest shooter has been at the center of a lot of controversy lately, as the game did not exactly pan out the way that the community or even the developers hoped for.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



I'm really surprised this disaster hasn't been picked up by more outlets tbh.



change.org/p/sony-allow-r… There's now a petition from the Battlefield community to ask for refunds on Battlefield 2042.I'm really surprised this disaster hasn't been picked up by more outlets tbh. There's now a petition from the Battlefield community to ask for refunds on Battlefield 2042.I'm really surprised this disaster hasn't been picked up by more outlets tbh.change.org/p/sony-allow-r…

Marred with design flaws, bugs, exploits, and an all-round poor experience, the shooter had a mixed reception from the start, and player opinions of the game just seemed to get worse as time passed.

Now, it would seem that the community has had enough, and a petition for refunds is in circulation as players want their money back.

Battlefield 2042 is a mess

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Industry standard for DLC after a games release is 30-45 days, we're now 10 weeks (70+ days) after launch without even a tease at what the future holds for Battlefield 2042.



Brutal Expectations. Industry standard for DLC after a games release is 30-45 days, we're now 10 weeks (70+ days) after launch without even a tease at what the future holds for Battlefield 2042.Brutal Expectations.

Battlefield 2042 is not having a fun time in the digital market, and while the game had shown a lot of promise during its launch window, it did not even come close to living up to it.

The status of DLC for BF 2042 is uncertain even more than three months after its release, and the developers aren't exactly promising future updates or the types of fixes they will look to bring. They have yet to address some of the major issues that have been making the shooter unplayable.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ I don't think it will get people refunds BTW.



But if enough people sign, I'm sure it will get picked up by different outlets and keep the pressure on.



There's still been no apology to the community who wasted their money. I don't think it will get people refunds BTW.But if enough people sign, I'm sure it will get picked up by different outlets and keep the pressure on.There's still been no apology to the community who wasted their money.

Industry insider Tom Henderson feels that fans signing the petition is the right thing to do, it’s highly unlikely that players who have already bought the will get to see the cash refunded to their wallets. He hopes that this step can get a movement going and ultimately force the developers to take the game’s future patches in the right direction.

On the other hand, it’s not like EA are not aware of the issue, in regards to the latest Q3 FY22 Financial Results, Andrew Wilson noted,

"Through our processes for testing and preparation, we believed the experience was ready to be put into our players' hands. We launched with strong stability. However, as more players experienced the full game, it became clear that we [had] unanticipated performance issues that we would need to address."

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



I would have expected a higher net booking prediction if they planned for a BR or something. EA saying Battlefield will be less than 5% of their net bookings next year just proves they don't have any long-term plans for #Battlefield2042 I would have expected a higher net booking prediction if they planned for a BR or something. EA saying Battlefield will be less than 5% of their net bookings next year just proves they don't have any long-term plans for #Battlefield2042.I would have expected a higher net booking prediction if they planned for a BR or something.

"Some of the design choices we made with the game also did not resonate with everyone in our community. We are fully committed to realizing the full potential of this game and fully committed to our Battlefield fans. We have already implemented a series of major updates to the game, and there is more to be done."

Also Read Article Continues below

While it’s a bit too early to speculate the direction that Battlefield 2042 will be taking in the light of this petition, or even be affected by it at all, one fact is for certain; the community is out with pitchforks and wants the developers to address their concerns.

Edited by Danyal Arabi