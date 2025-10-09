Battlefield 6 review embargo date and time for all regions

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 09, 2025 10:55 GMT
Exploring the Battlefield 6 review embargo date and time for all regions (Image via EA)
Exploring the Battlefield 6 review embargo date and time for all regions (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 has set its review embargo for October 9, 2025, at 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT. If you are unaware of how embargoes work, then here's a brief explanation: game publishers often send early copies to journalists, content creators, and media outlets so they can prepare reviews and first impressions ahead of release. However, these copies come with strict embargo rules, meaning they cannot share any gameplay footage, reviews, or personal impressions until the specified time.

Ad

For BF6, the embargo lifts exactly 24 hours before its official launch on October 10, 2025, at 8 am PT.

To know when the Battlefield 6 embargo lifts in different regions, along with their exact dates and times, read on.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

When does the Battlefield 6 review embargo lift? Date and time for all regions explored

As mentioned, the Battlefield 6 review embargo is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, 2025, at 8 am PT. This timing applies globally and covers both the Campaign and Multiplayer modes. Check the list below to see exactly when the embargo lifts in your region.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Time zones

Date and time

Pacific Standard Time (PST)

October 9, 2025, at 8 AM

Mountain Standard Time (MST)

October 9, 2025,at 9 AM

Central Standard Time (CST)

October 9, 2025,at 10 AM

Eastern Standard Time (EST)

October 9, 2025,at 11 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)

October 9, 2025,at 3 PM

Central European Summer Time (CEST)

October 9, 2025,at 5 PM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)

October 9, 2025,at 6 PM

Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

October 9, 2025,at 6 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

October 9, 2025,at 8:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST)

October 9, 2025,at 11 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST)

October 10, 2025,at 12 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

October 10, 2025,at 1 AM

Ad

Also read: BF6 release date officially revealed

Battlefield 6 review embargo countdown

Below is a live countdown for when the BF6 embargo lifts, so check it out to keep track of the remaining time

Ad

For the latest Battlefield 6 news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications