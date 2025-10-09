Battlefield 6 review embargo date and time for all regions

Battlefield 6 has set its review embargo for October 9, 2025, at 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT. If you are unaware of how embargoes work, then here's a brief explanation: game publishers often send early copies to journalists, content creators, and media outlets so they can prepare reviews and first impressions ahead of release. However, these copies come with strict embargo rules, meaning they cannot share any gameplay footage, reviews, or personal impressions until the specified time.For BF6, the embargo lifts exactly 24 hours before its official launch on October 10, 2025, at 8 am PT. To know when the Battlefield 6 embargo lifts in different regions, along with their exact dates and times, read on.When does the Battlefield 6 review embargo lift? Date and time for all regions exploredAs mentioned, the Battlefield 6 review embargo is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, 2025, at 8 am PT. This timing applies globally and covers both the Campaign and Multiplayer modes. Check the list below to see exactly when the embargo lifts in your region.Time zonesDate and timePacific Standard Time (PST)October 9, 2025, at 8 AMMountain Standard Time (MST)October 9, 2025,at 9 AMCentral Standard Time (CST)October 9, 2025,at 10 AMEastern Standard Time (EST)October 9, 2025,at 11 AMGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 9, 2025,at 3 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST)October 9, 2025,at 5 PMEastern European Summer Time (EEST)October 9, 2025,at 6 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK)October 9, 2025,at 6 PMIndian Standard Time (IST)October 9, 2025,at 8:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST)October 9, 2025,at 11 PMJapan Standard Time (JST)October 10, 2025,at 12 AMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)October 10, 2025,at 1 AMAlso read: BF6 release date officially revealedBattlefield 6 review embargo countdownBelow is a live countdown for when the BF6 embargo lifts, so check it out to keep track of the remaining timeFor the latest Battlefield 6 news and guides, be sure to check the links below:Does BF6 have SBMM?BF6 live action trailer takes a subtle shot at Call of DutyBF6 campaign trailer: Here's what you might've missed