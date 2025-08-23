Battlefield 6 subfactions and weapon camos leaked

Battlefield 6 subfactions and weapon camos were recently leaked online. The cosmetics and factions reportedly come from an account named Mikasa_Mikoto_01 and showcase the vast collection of weapon camos that will be available in the game upon release. The leaks also feature six different subfactions, three each from NATO and PAX Armata.This article will go over all the leaked Battlefield 6 subfactions as well as weapon camos.Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.Battlefield 6 subfactions and weapon camos get leaked onlineThe images of the Battlefield 6 subfactions and weapon camos that leaked online showed gamers an extensive look at what they can expect in the game once it releases on October 10, 2025. Here is everything the leaks show:Subfactions - NATOCoyote SquadUnited AlbionDesert LocustsSubfactions - PAX ArmataEspada PatrolFireteam YagaKahina UnitThe weapon camos, on the other hand, featured an extensive gallery of available camos, most of which resembled military simulation themes. There were no over-the-top ones as previously promised by Battlefield 6 devs. However, this is still a leak, so the final game may either add or remove weapon camos in the future.The NATO forces and Pax Armata units all represent different individual nations. This can be ascertained from the text present in the images.By translating the text, it becomes evident that the United Albion represents the United Kingdom, and the Coyote Squad originates from the US and is stationed in Germany. Finally, the Desert Locusts are a part of Egypt's Rapid Deployment Force.Meanwhile, the different Battlefield 6 subfactions of Pax Armata come from different regions as well. Espada Patrol represents Spain and France, Fireteam Yaga is likely Balkan, and finally, Kahina Unit originates from Morocco and/or Algeria.These may be the countries involved in the widespread conflict seen in Battlefield 6. Though PAX Armata is a separate entity, it draws forces and armies from its member states to attack its targets in the game. These Battlefield 6 subfactions and weapon camo leaks, therefore, also provide valuable insight into the game's storyline.Read more BF6 articles from Sportskeeda:Will Battlefield 6 have another Open Beta?Battlefield 2042 is 95% off on Steam ahead of BF6 release3 new Battlefield 6 map layouts leaked ahead of the release