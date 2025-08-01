"We are a military shooter in modern times": Battlefield 6 devs hint at not adding crazy skins and costumes in the game

Battlefield 6's developers appear to focus solely on military simulation (mil-sim) cosmetics in the upcoming game. Lately, they have been quite vocal about their aesthetic choices and desire to remain grounded in multiple interviews. A recent revelation first came during the game's reveal event when the developers said the following about in-game cosmetics:“The thing we can say, we are a military shooter in modern times.”Battlefield 6 will likely focus on mil-sim skins moreBattlefield 6 was revealed on July 24, 2025, and the developers have been building up the game's image as a highly gritty and grounded fictional but realistic military conflict. So, their vision must also be reflected in their weapon skins.Previously, in an interview with ComicBook, Alexia Christofi, Producer at DICE, confirmed that though they wanted skins to be fun and expressive, they should not have to come at the cost of the game's identity and authenticity.Throughout other interviews, insiders and developers like the game's design director Shashank Uchi have emphasized this consistent theme of remaining grounded and focused on weapon skins that are not too over the top. The latest Battlefield installment revolves around a serious military conflict, which will be reflected in the cosmetics.The idea seemingly contrasts the cosmetics often seen in Call of Duty, where extravagant weapon skins, Operators, and other cosmetics take center stage. Even games like Fortnite have previously shown an affinity toward highly flashy and lavish skins, including celebrity Operators, something it has in common with COD.Based on all the recent conversations and comments, fans can expect to see none of that in Battlefield 6. As the developers said, it is a modern military shooter and will, therefore, likely remain grounded in its identity aesthetically.Read more BF6-related articles from Sportskeeda:BF6 Open Beta dates revealed: When does it start?BF6 Multiplayer preview: An explosive return to form for the iconic franchiseBF6 is bringing brand new Kinesthetic Combat System, how does it work?