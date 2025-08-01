  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "We are a military shooter in modern times": Battlefield 6 devs hint at not adding crazy skins and costumes in the game

"We are a military shooter in modern times": Battlefield 6 devs hint at not adding crazy skins and costumes in the game

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 01, 2025 15:42 GMT
&quot;we are a military shooter in modern times&quot; Battlefield 6 devs hint at not adding crazy skins and costumes in the game
Battlefield 6 developers comment on mil-sim skins in-game (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6's developers appear to focus solely on military simulation (mil-sim) cosmetics in the upcoming game. Lately, they have been quite vocal about their aesthetic choices and desire to remain grounded in multiple interviews. A recent revelation first came during the game's reveal event when the developers said the following about in-game cosmetics:

Ad
“The thing we can say, we are a military shooter in modern times.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Battlefield 6 will likely focus on mil-sim skins more

Battlefield 6 was revealed on July 24, 2025, and the developers have been building up the game's image as a highly gritty and grounded fictional but realistic military conflict. So, their vision must also be reflected in their weapon skins.

Previously, in an interview with ComicBook, Alexia Christofi, Producer at DICE, confirmed that though they wanted skins to be fun and expressive, they should not have to come at the cost of the game's identity and authenticity.

Ad

Throughout other interviews, insiders and developers like the game's design director Shashank Uchi have emphasized this consistent theme of remaining grounded and focused on weapon skins that are not too over the top. The latest Battlefield installment revolves around a serious military conflict, which will be reflected in the cosmetics.

The idea seemingly contrasts the cosmetics often seen in Call of Duty, where extravagant weapon skins, Operators, and other cosmetics take center stage. Even games like Fortnite have previously shown an affinity toward highly flashy and lavish skins, including celebrity Operators, something it has in common with COD.

Ad

Based on all the recent conversations and comments, fans can expect to see none of that in Battlefield 6. As the developers said, it is a modern military shooter and will, therefore, likely remain grounded in its identity aesthetically.

Read more BF6-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications