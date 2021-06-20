Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) official website, APK download link, discord, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is here after a lot of speculation and buzz. BGMI is currently made available to players as a beta version by Krafton as part of their Early Access program on Thursday.

Since anyone can sign up to become a beta user, players have been able to download and check the new game for themselves. While Battlegrounds Mobile India hasn't received any major overhauls, there have been a few minor changes.

There are a lot of things that players still want to know about the new Battlegrounds Mobile India, so this article will serve as a guide.

Battlegrounds Mobile India official website and how players can download the game

Krafton Studios, the developers behind the game, have been sharing updates and information about Battlegrounds Mobile India via their official website and social media accounts. Players can visit their official website by clicking this link.

The official website contains the latest news and other things that players can anticipate. There is also a support page where players can raise their concerns about the game.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Players can apply for Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India on their Android devices via the Google Play Store by visiting this link to register as a beta user. They can then download the game directly from the Google Play Store after being selected.

Players can now become a beta user

Alternatively, players can directly download the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB files via the links given below:

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK - link

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB files - link

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK for Android 9 devices: Click here

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB for Android 9 devices: Click here

Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord link and other details

Players who want to join the Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord server can do so by visiting this link. If players already have an account, they can simply log in and join the BGMI server or create and new account. Players will get to know what's new is happening along with other vital information about the game.

Players can join the discord server(Image via Sportskeeda)

As per Scout, the full version of Battlegrounds Mobile India may allow Indian players to match up with global players, although this hasn't yet been confirmed by Krafton. However, this can be a great thing for players and gamers who want competition or simply want to play with their friends outside India.

