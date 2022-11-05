Bayonetta 3: All weapons list and best combos for Bayonetta

Nintendo’s exclusive hack and slash, action-adventure title Bayonetta 3 has three main playable characters. Apart from all-time favorite witches Bayonetta and Jeanne, the latest iteration of the Bayonetta series brings a new playable character in the form of Viola.

Bayonetta has a huge arsenal of weapons at her disposal, each with its own unique combo that can bring out a variety of maneuvers from her on the battlefields of the game.

So without further ado, here are all the weapons that can be unlocked while playing Bayonetta.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

G-Pillar, Dead End Express, and more weapons that Bayonetta can unlock in Bayonetta 3

GameSpot @GameSpot Bayonetta 3 is a showstopping spectacle that feels familiar in all the right ways. Our review: trib.al/yCszjq7 Bayonetta 3 is a showstopping spectacle that feels familiar in all the right ways. Our review: trib.al/yCszjq7 https://t.co/4v1dfgqKwo

Overall, Bayonetta can access for herself a total of 11 weapons in Bayonetta 3, each with its unique move sets. In addition, each combo can be summoned with a demon by pressing the ZL trigger button which adds an extra layer of fun to the hack-and-slash combat.

1) Color my World

How to unlock: Complete the prolog chapter – A Chaotic Encounter

The Color my World is a set of four handguns with four distinct colors (image via Platinum Games)

Color my World is a bunch of four handguns in Bayonetta 3, which can be crafted at Rodin’s. These include Sunshine Yellow, Orange Blossom, Green Crass, and Blue Sky, which can be used for long-range as well as melee attacks.

These handguns can be merged with Madama Butterfly for a powerful demon attack, which can also be used to glide Bayonetta.

Some of the most powerful attack combos with the aforementioned hand pistols are:

Combo 1: 2x Punch, Kick, (Gap), kick

2x Punch, Kick, (Gap), kick Combo 2: 4x Punch, Kick

4x Punch, Kick Combo 3: 2x punch, kick, punch

2x punch, kick, punch Combo 4: 2x punch, 3x kick

2) G-Pillar

How to unlock: Complete Chapter 1 – Scrambling for Answers

The G Pillar in Bayonetta 3 (image via Platinum Games)

G-Pillar is a huge club that deals a massive amount of melee damage and shoots armor-piercing rounds as well. If the G-Pillar is fused with tissue from Gomorrah, Bayonetta can channel the Infernal Demon that attacks ferociously.

Here are some of the best combos with G-Pillar:

Combo 1: 2x Punch (Gap), Kick

2x Punch (Gap), Kick Combo 2: 2x Punch, 2x Kick

2x Punch, 2x Kick Combo 3: 2x Punch, Kick, Punch

3) Ignis Araneae Yo-Yo

How to unlock: Complete Chapter 3 – A Sinking Feeling

The Ignis Aranease Yo-Yo in the game’s menu (image via Platinum Games)

These Yo-Yo weapons are attached to Bayonetta’s arms and feet, enabling her to skate through at high speed to deliver a devastating blow. Furthermore, adding Phantasmaraneae's power grants Bayonetta the ability to climb walls swinging with webs. Here are some useful combos using Ignis Araneae Yo-Yo:

Combo 1: 2x punch, 3x kick

2x punch, 3x kick Combo 2: Punch, 2x kick

Punch, 2x kick Combo 3: 4x punch

4x punch Combo 4: 3x Punch, 2x Kick

4) Dead End Express

How to unlock: Complete Chapter 6 – Off the Rails

The Dead End Express in Bayonetta 3 (image via Nintendo)

The Dead End Express is a giant chainsaw that enables Bayonetta to dash across the battlefield. The weapon covers Bayonetta with a steel-plated train which boosts up her defense, making it ideal for players to move across long distances quickly. Here are some of the lethal combos that can be worked out with Dead End Express:

Combo 1: 2x punch, kick, punch

2x punch, kick, punch Combo 2: punch, kick, punch

punch, kick, punch Combo 3: 2x punch, 2x kick, punch

5) Ribbit Libido BZ55

How to unlock: Complete Chapter 9 – Learning to Fly

The Ribbit Libido BZ55 in Bayonetta 3 (image via Nintendo)

This one is a microphone infused with magic from Baal’s energy. These weapons enable Bayonetta to spin rapidly and inflict lethal damage on enemies. Bayonetta can also use the Ribbit Libido BZ55 to transform her voice into an attack by putting on a show. Try these combos out while Bayonetta is equipped with the Ribbit Libido BZ55:

Combo 1: 2x punch, 2x kick

2x punch, 2x kick Combo 2: 3x punch, 2x kick, punch

3x punch, 2x kick, punch Combo 3: 2x Punch, Kick, punch

6) Simoon

How to unlock: Complete Chapter 9 – Learning to Fly

A couple of lethal magical fans enable Bayonetta to fly (image via Platinum Games)

These are a pair of magical fans that enable Bayonetta to slice through her enemies in the blink of an eye at close range. Equip them to grant Bayonetta the ability to fly. Here are the combos that you must try:

Combo 1: 2x Punch, 2x kick, Punch

2x Punch, 2x kick, Punch Combo 2: 3x Punch, Kick, Punch

3x Punch, Kick, Punch Combo 3: 2x punch, Kick, punch

7) Tartarus

How to unlock: Complete Chapter 11 – A Familiar Dance

The Tartarus in Bayonetta 3 (image via Nintendo)

A heavy pair of versatile blades that have a lot of utility. They enable Bayonetta to conduct heavy critical strikes, catch them with spikes, glide along to slash through any enemies along the way, and can also be used as a defensive weapon by joining the blades to form a gate-like structure.

Here are some of the best combos with Tartarus:

Combo 1: 3x punch, kick, punch

3x punch, kick, punch Combo 2: 2x punch, kick, punch

2x punch, kick, punch Combo 3: 2x punch, 2x kick

8) Abracadabra

How to unlock: Complete Chapter 12 – Edge of Madness

The Abracadabra is a magical costume suit in Bayonetta 3 (image via Platinum Games)

The Abracadabra is a combination of a hat and a cane possessing magical abilities. This weapon can also be used in a plethora of ways, and there are many combinations that can be chalked out with them. Here are some of the best combos with Abracadabra.

Combo 1: 3x punch, 3x kick

3x punch, 3x kick Combo 2: 5x punch

5x punch Combo 3: 2x punch, kick, punch

2x punch, kick, punch Combo 4: 2x punch, 2x kick, punch

9) Cassiopeia

How to unlock: Collect all the Umbran Tears in Chapter 3 and then proceed forward to finish the Phenomenal Remnant in Chapter 3.

The Cassiopeia is a hook that can inflict heavy loss in Bayonetta 3 (image via Nintendo)

A devastating hook that allows Bayonetta to equip and use them through both her hands and feet. Here are some of the best combos that can be lashed out through them:

Combo 1: 2x punch, kick, punch

2x punch, kick, punch Combo 2: 3x punches, 4x kicks

3x punches, 4x kicks Combo 3: 2x punches, 3x kicks

10) Scarborough Fair

How to unlock: Have a Bayonetta save file

The Scarborough Fair pistols from Bayonetta’s original game make their way back into Bayonetta 3 (image via Platinum Games)

Like the Color by World, Scarborough Fair has a similar set of quadruplet pistols. However, these have completely different shooting mechanics, similar to the first edition of the Bayonetta series when it was introduced.

Here are some of the best combos to try out with them:

Combo 1: Punch, Kick, Punch

Punch, Kick, Punch Combo 2: 2x punch, 3x kick

2x punch, 3x kick Combo 3: 2x punch, 2x kick

11) Love is Blue

How to unlock: Have a Bayonetta 2 save file

Love is Blue pistols in Bayonetta 3 (image via Platinum Games)

A set of radically different pistols similar to that of Color My World. This set of handguns is very different in practice. It unlocks the playing style of Bayonetta 2. Check out these combos with Love is Blue:

Combo 1: 2x punches, 3x kicks

2x punches, 3x kicks Combo 2: punch, 2 kick

punch, 2 kick Combo 3: Punch, Kick, Punch

These are all the weapons that everybody’s favorite witch Bayonetta can wield. There are so many different combinations to try with the aforementioned weapons that gamers are often left feeling spoilt for choices.

Bayonetta 3 truly manages to bring a deeper level of fun to the table compared to its previous iterations when it comes to users getting a hold of cool weapons and trying out their unique abilities in the battle arena.

Poll : 0 votes