Bayonetta 3: All weapon combinations for Viola

One of the three playable protagonists in Bayonetta 3, Viola is an all-new character in the third installment of the series. This article will detail how to execute major weapon combinations such as Viola.

Discretion : Minor spoilers for Bayonetta 3 will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Explore these weapon combos for Viola in Bayonetta 3

Unlike Bayonetta and Jeanne, Viola entirely relies on using her signature weapon, the Mab Dachi, on fighting against foes. However, she can also use her darts as a quick-fire ranged weapon. Furthermore, unlike Bayonetta, Viola cannot dodge attacks to trigger Witch Time. Instead, she must dodge enemy attacks to enter Witch Time.

All these factors and quirks make Viola an incredibly unique character to play with in Bayonetta 3.

Viola can trigger several combos using the Mab Dachi, which are explained below:

Combo 1

This combo uses super fast attacks from Viola to decimate foes. The combo ends with a flaming slash at the enemy, bringing a climactic end to the battles.

The following inputs in sequence can trigger the combo:

Punch x3

Kick

Punch

Combo 2

The second combo in the list is very similar to the first one, only differing in the prompts and time needed to execute the final blow.

The following inputs in sequence can trigger the combo:

Punch x2

Kick

Punch

Combo 3

This combo allows Viola to slash forward at her enemies in a similar way to the previous combos. The finisher is, however, vastly improved upon. In the finisher, Viola slams onto the ground with the Mab Dachi to create a massive impact, dealing massive AoE damage.

The following inputs in sequence can trigger the combo:

Punch x3

Kick x2

Combo 4

The fourth combo involves Viola unleashing a barrage of slicing attacks at her enemies, instantly annihilating mobs. Summon Cheshire at the end of the combo to further augment your damage.

The following inputs in sequence can trigger the combo:

Punch x4

Kick

Abilities of the Mab Dachi useable in combos

The game's Mab Dachi is exclusive to Viola and inhabited by the infernal cat demon Cheshire. It can cut through anything when wielded by a capable swordsman such as Viola herself. It can also be thrown at enemies and returns to her much like a boomerang.

The Mab Dachi (Image via Bayonetta wiki)

The Odachi sword has two unique abilities:

Charge Modifier: The Mab Dachi can accumulate charges that unleash fiery retribution, laying waste to all foes surrounding it.

Demon Slave: Additionally, the sword houses the demon, Cheshire. This ability is the counterpart to Bayonetta's' Demon Masquerade, the only caveat here being that Viola can only summon Cheshire.

Viola cannot use the Mab Dachi for attacks and will fight bare-fisted in this mode. Cheshire also cannot be controlled and attacks enemies at will.

Who is Viola in Bayonetta 3?

A young, outspoken, and sometimes clumsy Umbra Witch-in-training, Viola, is a fresh addition to the series.

Arriving from a parallel universe where she suffered the death of her loved ones at the hands of the Homunculi, Viola enters the events of Bayonetta 3 in an attempt to prevent the Homunculi from destroying the multiverse. Her past and origins are unknown at the start of the game.

Unlike Bayonetta, Viola is brasher and prefers to use her sword for fights, barely partaking in banter with her enemies.

Bayonetta 3 was released for the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022, to a positive reception among critics and fans alike. It is quickly gaining the reputation of being the best game in the series, catered to newcomers and veterans.

